Wednesday, Feb. 19 Scoreboard: Last Night’s Debate Was 3rd Highest-Rated Show Ever on MSNBC

Last night’s Democratic primary debate drew a record 19.7 million total TV viewers. 12 million of those viewers watched on NBC, and 7.6 million watched on MSNBC.

That 7.62 million represents the third-largest audience for any telecast in the history of the network.

Which MSNBC telecasts delivered larger audiences? One is actually a sports broadcast: USA men’s hockey vs. Canada during the 2010 Winter Olympics Olympics on Feb. 21, 2010 (8.2 million total viewers). That was actually the first time the U.S. had defeated Canada in men’s hockey during an Olympics since 1960.

The second-most-watched MSNBC broadcast was the network’s presidential debate in Cleveland with Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama on Feb. 26, 2008 (7.7 million total viewers). That debate aired only on MSNBC, and was not simulcast on NBC or anywhere else.

