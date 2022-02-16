WarnerMedia Corporate Comms and Marketing Boss James Anderson Named Interim CNN Communications Chief

WarnerMedia’s head of corporate communications and marketing James Anderson has been named interim head of communications at CNN Worldwide.

This appointment comes less than a day after CNN marketing and communications boss Allison Gollust resigned from the company following the third-party investigation into WarnerMedia’s handling of the Chris Cuomo firing.

Anderson joined Turner Broadcasting (now WarnerMedia) in October 2005 as a vp of public relations, focusing on the company’s kids brands Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Boomerang. He was promoted to senior vp of comms a few years later, adding TCM to his portfolio and serving as the chief spokesperson and advisor to the president of the brands. Anderson was named senior vp of enterprise inclusion at WarnerMedia at the start of 2020, and promoted to head of all corporate marketing and communications in Oct. 2020, a title he continues to hold.

CNN’s senior vp of creative marketing & brand standards Rick Lewchuk will continue to lead and oversee all news marketing efforts. Lewchuk joined CNN in 2012 after serving for nearly 20 years in senior-level executive positions at CTV, a division of Bell Media and Canada’s premier multimedia company.