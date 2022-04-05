WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar To Leave Company Ahead of Its Merger With Discovery

In an internal memo, Jason Kilar, the CEO of WarnerMedia, announced to staff that he would be stepping down from his role this Friday ahead of his company’s merger with Discovery, which will become official this Friday.

Kilar, who has been in this position for nearly two years, oversees a vast media empire, including CNN, HLN, and Turner Sports. He was the odd man out when his boss AT&T CEO John Stankey, and Discovery Chief David Zaslav announced last year that WarnerMedia and Discovery would merge to form Warner Bros. Discovery and that David Zaslav would lead it.

In the memo, Kilar said that he has never been more fulfilled and happier professionally while at WarnerMedia and that “leading this team has been the honor of my lifetime.”

For many in the news division, Kilar’s tenure might not be viewed in the same rose-colored lense as he was responsible for the sudden departure of CNN head Jeff Zucker earlier this year after Zucker failed to disclose his relationship with Allison Gollust, CNN’s marketing, and PR chief.

Kilar was also responsible for Gollust’s departure.

These revelations came about after Zucker fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo after an internal investigation revealed that Cuomo was heavily involved in helping his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, fight sexual harassment allegations.

Zucker was beloved by many within CNN, and his unexpected departure left a large void at the network as many could not fathom how CNN could continue without him at the helm.

The chaos following Zucker’s departure will definitely not be on Kilar’s highlight reel as he had to endure the wrath of many Zucker loyalists within the news organization. They believed that he used this opportunity to oust someone he had a contentious relationship, which led to unnecessary upheaval within the network.

Zucker’s departure also came at an inopportune time for CNN as it was on the verge of launching its most ambitious project to date, its streaming service CNN+.

Kilar, who oversaw the launch of Hulu, stepped in and helped with the launch of CNN+, which went live last week.

Read Jason Kilar’s full memo below.