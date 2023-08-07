Vice’s David Noriega Joins NBC News as Correspondent

As Vice continues to shed staffers from its newsroom, one of the organization’s correspondents has found a new home.

Vice News correspondent David Noriega is joining NBC News as a correspondent based in Los Angeles, reporting across all NBC News and MSNBC platforms.

Noriega hosted and co-directed the award-winning digital series Border to Border. He also covered criminal justice, organized extremism, and labor issues across the U.S. as well as migration across the Americas, North Africa, and Europe. He has reported nationally and internationally on a wide-range of stories including asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border, mass shootings in America, the fentanyl crisis, teachers’ strikes in Los Angeles and Denver, Brazil’s election upheaval, and the demobilization of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.

Prior to joining Vice News in December 2016, Noriega was a national reporter at BuzzFeed News.