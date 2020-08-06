Vice News Tonight Earns More News and Documentary Emmy Nominations Than Any Other News Program

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced its 2020 News and Documentary Emmy Awards nominees, and Vice News Tonight has been nominated for Emmys this year than any other news program, and more than any other nightly news program for the third consecutive year.

Vice News Tonight has earned 18 nominations across 10 categories, among them Best Story in a Newscast, Outstanding Investigative Report in a Newscast, Continuing Coverage of a News Story in a Newscast, Outstanding Video Journalism and Outstanding Arts, Culture, or Entertainment Report.

“We are incredibly honored to be the most nominated news show at this year’s Emmys,” Vice Media global news and entertainment chief Jesse Angelo said in a statement. “Our nominations speak to the incredible work we are doing here at Vice News. Year after year, our teams deliver outstanding journalism, providing one-of-a-kind coverage of domestic and international news that you cannot find anywhere else on TV. We are so proud of what we do at ​Vice News Tonight ​ ; we will continue to push the envelope with dynamic news coverage and are very honored that the Emmys continue to recognize our efforts.”

The nominations come a week after ​Vice, the weekly docuseries that moved from longtime home HBO to Showtime, received a 2020 Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special. Showtime has renewed the weekly series for a second season.

As is often the case, PBS earned the most nominations of any network, with 48. However, CNN moved up to second place with an impressive 30 nominations, doubling its total from a year ago, ahead of HBO, which hauled in 27.

Univision had 18, led by 6 for the network’s Sunday newsmagazine show Aquí y Ahora. CBS earned 17 nominations, 10 of wich were for 60 Minutes.

NBC News (12) and MSNBC (5) received a combined total of 17 News & Doc nominations – including 5 for Today show.

MSNBC’s Justice for All town hall also received a nomination, as did Dateline’s Justice for All – Life Inside special where Lester Holt spent two nights in Angola Prison in Louisiana to report on criminal justice.

ABC News earned 9 nominations, with World News Tonight with David Muir fetching 4 of the 9. The broadcast’s 4 nominations is its highest count in 8 years.

Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a Newscast ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, Shooting in El Paso ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, California Burning ABC World News Tonight with David Muir and Nightline, The Sri Lanka Easter Massacre

Outstanding Feature Story in a Newscast Nightline, Mexico: The Disappeared

Outstanding Investigative Report in a Newscast ABC World News Tonight with David Muir and Nightline, China’s Missing Muslims

Outstanding Feature Story in a Newsmagazine ABC News, The Dropout

Outstanding News Special 20/20, Screen Time: Diane Sawyer Reporting

Outstanding Science, Medical or Environmental Report Nightline, Journey to the Edge

Outstanding Short Documentary ABC News 1969: The FBI and the Panther



Telemundo earned 5 nominations, BBC America with 3.

The 41st Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards will take place on Sept. 21 and 22, 2020.

Comments