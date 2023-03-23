Vice News Tonight Celebrates Its 1,000th Episode

Vice News Tonight is marking a significant milestone when it airs on Thursday night at 10 p.m. EST: One thousand episodes.

The Peabody and Emmy award-winning weekly news program, which is in its seventh season, will mark this milestone with an episode that follows the attacks on drag shows and LGBTQ rights across America. The episode will also be in Idaho with a lobbyist who wants the United States to be a theocratic nation. And it will introduce you to Atlanta’s billion-dollar lawyer – the man famous rappers and former presidents call on.

“News doesn’t happen behind a desk, and neither does Vice News Tonight,” saod Vice News Tonight ep Nikki Egan. “Our journalists are on the ground as stories unfold with the people directly impacted — and always asking the hard questions of those in power.”

She added, “Reaching this milestone as VICE News expands its audience across so many platforms and formats is a source of deep pride for all of us and a time to say thank you to every person who has helped to create this powerfully important work along the way.”

It’s been a long journey for the news program, which began as an HBO show in October 2016, with then-Vice CEO Shane Smith interviewing former Speaker of the House John Boehner for the premiere.

It moved to the Vice cable channel in 2019, transitioned from airing four days a week to two days in November 2021 and is now a weekly show beginning Jan. 2023.

One of Vice News Tonight’s most memorable stories is the critically-acclaimed Charlottesville: Race & Terror, from August 2017, where Vice News journalist Elle Reeve and her team follow a white supremacist who was protesting the removal of Confederate monuments in Charlottesville, Va.

You can watch a video Vice produced to mark this milestone here.