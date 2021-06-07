Vice Digital Announces 2 Additions to Its Executive Team

Vice Digital Entertainment has announced two additions to its executive team.

Matthew Schnipper is joining the Vice Digital as director, Vice Digital Entertainment. Schnipper has been Vice Digital’s acting editor in chief while Kate Lowenstein is on parental leave. He will continue to serve in that role until Lowenstein returns at the end of the month, and then he will transition into this new role.

Schnipper will work with Vice Digital Entertainment global vp Stephanie Clary on digital content strategy, specifically continuing the company’s global alignment and amplifying special projects, tentpoles and series.

Clary wrote in an internal memo to staff: “In his short time here, Matthew has been a strong leader, editor and partner across many departments. He’s also brought strong contributing talent into our orbit and pushed for collaboration across formats and teams, including video and TV.”

Before arriving at Vice, Schnipper was the executive editor at Pitchfork. He was previously editor in chief of Fader and has also been an editor at GQ and The Verge.

Additionally, KC Engel has joined Vice’s Innovation team as the supervising producer. Engel was previously at Snapchat, leading a team within the Discover program and arrives at Vice “to help supercharge the company’s vertical video presence.”

Here’s the internal memo, obtained by TVNewser: