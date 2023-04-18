Fox News

Fox Settles With Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 Million

By A.J. Katz 

Live updates of the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit against Fox News.

UPDATE  4:25 p.m. ET: Dominion Voting Systems will receive $787.5 million from Fox as the two sides settle their defamation case, attorney Justin Nelson, the lead attorney for Dominion, announced in a brief press conference. While a massive number, that’s less than half of the $1.6 billion the tech company originally sued Fox for.

“The truth matters. Lies have consequences,” said Nelson.

“Fox has admitted to telling lies about Dominion that caused enormous damage to my company… nothing can ever make up for that,” Dominion Voting Systems CEO John Poulos added.

The settlement does not require Fox News to speak about the matter on air, nor do its hosts/personalities need to make retractions, correct their previous falsehoods or apologize on-air.

ORIGINAL 3:59 p.m. ET: 

Dominion Voting Systems, Inc. and Fox News/Fox Corp officially settled their defamation lawsuit in Delaware Superior Court on Tuesday.

“The parties have resolved their case,” Judge Eric M. Davis told jurors just before 4 p.m. ET, shortly before excusing them from the jam-packed courtroom.

The resolution came to pass after a trial jury was selected and before either side even made their respective opening statements. The terms of the settlement have yet to be disclosed.

Fox News said in a statement: “We are pleased to have reached a settlement of our dispute with Dominion Voting Systems. We acknowledge the Court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false. This settlement reflects FOX’s continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards. We are hopeful that our decision to resolve this dispute with Dominion amicably, instead of the acrimony of a divisive trial, allows the country to move forward from these issues.”

The six-week jury trial was actually supposed to begin on Monday, but Judge Davis delayed the start by one day as the sides were seemingly working to come to a settlement.

Dominion Voting Systems, Inc. vs. Fox News/Fox Corporation was originally billed as one of the most high-profile defamation trials in years. It was a dispute over whether Fox News and parent company Fox Corp knowingly broadcast false claims that Dominion was involved in a plot to steal the 2020 presidential election. The settlement comes after the jury was sworn in Tuesday morning and after a two and a half our delay to the start of opening statements.

Adweek/TVNewser was not present at Delaware Superior Court in Wilmington, Del. for the proceedings, but we produced a live blog featuring insights of our media reporter colleagues who were on site.

7:30 a.m. ET: Here’s the scene outside of the courtroom, roughly 90 minutes before the proceedings begin. Tons of reporters have converged on the courthouse’s seventh floor, as expected.

10 a.m. ET: A Fox News communications exec was removed from the courtroom for taking a photo of the proceedings, a breach of court protocol.

9 a.m. ET: Trial begins.

10:20 a.m. ET: Fox News MediaBuzz host Howard Kurtz is apparently seen in the building.

11 a.m. ET: The trial is supposed to last six weeks, and the jurors have been selected, per multiple reports. There are 12 jurors and 12 alternates, and the process took just under two hours, which is pretty quick as far as these things go.

11:44 a.m. ET: The Simpsons to be used as part of Fox News’ defense. .

11:53 a.m. ET: Standard instructions being read to the jury by Judge Eric M. Davis.

11:55 a.m. ET: Two-day break scheduled for early May.

12:06 p.m. ET: Morning session is done. Opening statements to kick off the afternoon portion of the trial.

12:23 p.m. ET: The 12-person jury consists of half men, half women (six men, six women), and nine of the 12 are reportedly people of color.

12:45 p.m. ET: Who will deliver opening statements for Dominion and Fox News.

1:55 p.m. ET: Opening statements were supposed to start at 1:30 p.m. ET. Fast forward 25 minutes, and they haven’t. Reporters are starting to get antsy.

2:30 p.m. ET: Recess was supposed to end at 1:30 p.m. ET. However, it’s 2:30 and the judge and jury have yet to return to the courtroom. No one seems to know why there’s a delay (including court staff), but daily proceedings are supposed to take place from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. ET, and with each side being granted 90 minutes for their respective opening statements, only Dominion has the possibility of delivering its statement today (although at this rate, that might not even happen).

2:50 p.m. ET: A moment of levity:

3:59 p.m. ET: After a two and a half hour delay, Judge Davis returned to the courtroom and said simply, “the parties have resolved their case.”

