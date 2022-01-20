Univision Names Maity Interiano Co-Anchor of Its Weekend Evening Newscast

Univision announced on Thursday that it has named Maity Interiano co-anchor of the weekend evening edition of its national newscast, Noticiero Univision. Interiano will join Felix De Bedout every Saturday and Sunday at 6:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. ET/PT beginning this Saturday, Jan. 22.

“We are pleased to welcome Maity Interiano to the weekend evening edition of our national newscast, Noticiero Univision,” Univision News president Leopoldo Gomez said in a statement. “She is a highly talented, driven, skilled, award-winning journalist with a deep passion for the community we serve. She will help us advance our mission of informing and empowering Hispanic America.”

Interiano most recently served as a reporter, correspondent and host of Univision’s morning show Despierta América, of UNews and Noticiero Univision Edición Digital. She has been one of Univision’s lead correspondents covering the migrant caravans reaching the U.S.-Mexico border and the humanitarian crisis. She has covered a wide range of stories for Univision that include international celebrities, the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, the Royal Wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton, the Wedding of Prince Harry and Megan Markle from London and the canonization of Saint Mother Teresa in Rome.