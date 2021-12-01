Univision Launches Live Streaming News Channel on PrendeTV

Univision is the latest media company to enter the rapidly-growing streaming news universe.

On Wednesday, the Spanish-language media juggernaut officially launched Noticias Univision 24/7, a streaming news channel featuring breaking news, original lifestyle content, opinion, and information curated for Spanish-speaking audiences.

As its name states, Noticias Univision 24/7 is now available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, on PrendeTV, the free, ad-supported streaming home to Univision’s Spanish-language content.

Noticias Univision 24/7 becomes the first news streaming channel to launch on PrendeTV’s newly created News category, and it features live news programming in digital and mobile friendly formats.

“Univision’s continued commitment to serving the Spanish-speaking community through rigorous journalism has allowed Univision News to be the No.1 most trusted source of news for U.S. Hispanics for over three decades,” says Univision News president Leopoldo Gómez González. “Noticias Univision 24/7 complements and strengthens our offerings and enables us to reach and serve our audience on their platform of choice, from TV to online and to mobile, with the highest quality news content and the most innovative storytelling.”

The new programming includes a new morning show (La Voz de la Mañana), which airs weekdays from 7-9 a.m. Hosted by Carolina Sarassa, Paulina Sodi and Maity Interiano, the morning news program “kicks off the day in a welcoming and conversational setting, featuring reporters from across the country, influential DJs, and experts who talk about a variety of topics, including finance, health, education, wellness, lifestyle, social media trends, sports, and more.”

The network will present live news every day from 1-3 p.m. ET. Hosted by Andrea Linares and Borja Voces, Noticias Univision 24/7 Daytime “brings breaking news and up-to-the-minute coverage of the most relevant trending topics.”

The streaming service will also present live evening news programming every day from 7-9 p.m. ET. Noticias Univision 24/7 Primetime will be co-hosted by Ayleen del Toro and Carolina Rosario as they present “the most relevant news of the day with commentary from some of the most trusted anchors and reporters from across the entire Univision news division at the local, national, and international level.”

Noticias Univision 24/7 streaming service will also present the local editions of Edición Digital, from New York and Los Angeles, as well as the best of Univision’s flagship programs Despierta América, Primer Impacto and El Gordo y La Flaca.

“This expansion of our news portfolio and digital operations represents one of the most significant and strategic investments in the Univision News division in history,” says Univision Television Networks Group president Luis Silberwasser. “Univision’s award-winning newsroom is an example of journalistic integrity and excellence, and, with the launch of the news streaming channel, our impact and reach will be every day, all day.”