U.S. TV News Organizations Share Hispanic Heritage Month Coverage Plans

National Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month officially begins today, September 15, and continues through October 15.

As it has been well-documented, Hispanic Americans are now the largest minority group in the United States today, and over the month, the U.S. honors the cultures, contributions and accomplishments of both Hispanic and Latin Americans of the present and past in a variety of ways.

For U.S. TV news organizations, this means Hispanic and Latin American storytelling across their respective linear and digital platforms. Here’s a roundup of what viewers can expect over the next 31 days.

ABC News:

ABC News will have dedicated coverage of Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month across programs and platforms, including a new primetime special from the Emmy Award-winning ABC News Studios series Soul of a Nation.

The new one-hour special ― The Latin Music Revolution ― will air Friday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. ET, next day on Hulu.

The Latin Music Revolution will explore the popularity of global Latin music and the young stars who are taking the industry by storm with chart-topping songs and record-breaking sales.

The Latin Music Revolution will explore the roots and evolution of Latin pop music, the stars who are seeing mainstream success, breaking barriers, and creating a space for themselves and their music, including the difficulties of breaking through in the early decades, and how artists like Ricky Martin, Marc Anthony and Enrique Iglesias set the stage for the current moment.

set the stage for the current moment. The special will feature interviews with Colombian artist Karol G , whose new album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this year, making it the first Spanish-language album by a woman to do so; reggaeton and Latin trap artist Nicky Jam ; Afro-Colombian singer and rapper Goyo ; Mexican Latin pop group RBD ; Dominican American Afro-Latina singer Amara “La Negra”; legendary singer Linda Ronstadt ; and singer/percussionist Sheila E. and her father Pete Escovedo .

, whose new album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this year, making it the first Spanish-language album by a woman to do so; reggaeton and Latin trap artist ; Afro-Colombian singer and rapper ; Mexican Latin pop group ; Dominican American Afro-Latina singer “La Negra”; legendary singer ; and singer/percussionist and her father . The Latin Music Revolution will showcase how the fusions, rhythms and sounds have deep roots in Latin and Caribbean cultures and communities and celebrate the power of music that builds a connection among people everywhere, with insight from Edgar Barrera, songwriter and producer; Leila Cobo, vice president at Billboard and author of Decoding Despacito: An Oral History of Latin Music; Erika Ender, singer-songwriter and prolific composer who co-wrote the worldwide hit Despacito; Jennifer Mota, a Dominican American multimedia journalist; Katelina Gata Eccleston, reggaeton historian and music critic; AJ Ramos, artist relations manager at YouTube; and Vanessa Diaz, Ph.D., co-creator of the Bad Bunny Syllabus Project.

Good Morning America will spotlight Hispanic and Latin American cultures, cuisines and communities throughout the U.S. while exploring various topics of prevalence among Latinos, including a look at the different Latin American dance styles, as performed by New York City-based Empire Dance Studio.

Correspondent John Quiñones covers the evolution of the mariachi genre and how its rise in popularity has seen it embraced by students and school programs across the U.S.

covers the evolution of the mariachi genre and how its rise in popularity has seen it embraced by students and school programs across the U.S. GMA Saturday and Sunday co-anchor and transportation correspondent Gio Benitez reports on Latina lowrider clubs and their increasing influence on the once male-dominated industry

reports on Latina lowrider clubs and their increasing influence on the once male-dominated industry Contributor Maria Elena Salinas shines a light on the leading health concerns impacting Hispanic women; and correspondent Stephanie Ramos meets with families whose children have grown up speaking predominantly English in their Hispanic households.

shines a light on the leading health concerns impacting Hispanic women; and correspondent meets with families whose children have grown up speaking predominantly English in their Hispanic households. GMA will also feature a cooking segment where chefs demonstrate the different ways to prepare a Latin dish utilizing rice as a key ingredient.

Plus, the show will feature music performances by Latin Gammy Award-winning artist Maluma, regional Mexican groups Eslabón Armado and Grupo Frontera and 11-year-old mariachi prodigy Eduardo Trevino.

GMA3: What You Need to Know will celebrate Hispanic people across the U.S. who are making a difference in their communities and career fields through their accomplishments and contributions, including Lt. Col. Olga Custodio, the first Latina U.S. military pilot; Estela Morales, who is breaking barriers for Latinas in golf; lifestyle and beauty expert Milly Almodovar; and award-winning chef and owner of the New York-based Fonda restaurants, Roberto Santibañez; among others.

World News Tonight with David Muir will honor Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month within its America Strong and Made in America segments, celebrating those across the country who are making an impact in their communities.

Nightline will feature stories on notable figures in the Hispanic and Latin American communities. The program will take viewers behind the scenes with Karol G, as well as reporting from Salinas and segments from the Soul of a Nation special.

The View will kick off Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month with a visit inside Smithsonian museums to look at objects in their collection honoring Latino history, art and culture with Taína Caragol, curator of Latino art and history for The National Portrait Gallery.

Throughout the month, The View will continue to highlight the histories, cultures, people and contributions of the American Hispanic and Latino communities.

ABC News Live’s month-long coverage includes guest segments and features on Hispanic and Latin American people, culture, history, politics and more, including a look at the history of Chicanos through art; the new generation of Puerto Ricans spurring its recovery following Hurricane Maria; the international power of the Hispanic and Latina entrepreneurs, with correspondent Mireya Villarreal traveling to Jalisco, Mexico, reporting on the tequila industry; and the fight for a Latino museum and the growing political power of the Hispanic community with Salinas in Washington, D.C.

Stephanie Ramos hosts a groundbreaking roundtable discussion around how people in the community choose to identify: Hispanic or Latino. The 24/7 streaming channel’s dedicated programming culminates with two half-hour specials, Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos, airing Thursday, Sept. 28, and Thursday, Oct. 5, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

ABC News Digital will have dedicated video content and articles throughout the month on the new generation of Latin singers, the rise of Hispanic doulas, and a family’s business modernizing their elote tradition.

ABC Audio will have extended coverage of The Latin Music Revolution.

ABC News Radio will air special, dedicated segments throughout the month on the newsmagazine Perspective, which is also available as a podcast.

NBCU News Group:

NBCUniversal News Group commemorates Hispanic Heritage with comprehensive reporting on issues and stories impacting the Hispanic community throughout the month and beyond – part of a year-round commitment to coverage.

Cross-platform coverage will air across NBC News, NBC News Now, CNBC, MSNBC and Noticias Telemundo, in addition to extensive reporting from NBC Latino, NBCNews.com’s dedicated vertical covering the Hispanic community.

NBC News’ NBC Nightly News, Today and Meet the Press Will Air In-Depth Stories Impacting the Hispanic Community

NBC Nightly News will profile a Texas-based nonprofit, Latinitas, committed to teaching the next generation of children and teens coding, device design and entrepreneurship to encourage more Latinas in tech.

On Today, Morgan Radford will highlight a group of young Latinos who are using TikTok to reclaim their status as “no sabo kids,” or Latinos who only speak English, after being made to feel guilty for not speaking their family’s native language.

will highlight a group of young Latinos who are using TikTok to reclaim their status as “no sabo kids,” or Latinos who only speak English, after being made to feel guilty for not speaking their family’s native language. All four hours of Today will feature special Today Food segments celebrating Hispanic cuisine.

MSNBC to Feature Battle for the Latino Vote: The 2024 Messaging Wars From Paola Ramos

Alex Wagner Tonight and Noticias Telemundo will run a new Field Report series, hosted by Paola Ramos, on the Battle For The Latino Vote: The 2024 Messaging Wars. The series will look at the Spanish-language messaging machine, exposing new voices, trends and nuances that look to play a pivotal role in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

Tonight and Noticias Telemundo will run a new Field Report series, hosted by Paola Ramos, on the Battle For The Latino Vote: The 2024 Messaging Wars. Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski and Willie Geist will highlight history makers and prominent figures who helped elevate Hispanic visibility in America.

Noticias Telemundo Will Highlight Special Coverage on Latino Contributions to the Arts, Business, Culture, Science and Sports

Noticias Telemundo anchor Julio Vaqueiro will lead the coverage along with a team of anchors and correspondents profiling notable Latinos across the arts, business, culture, science and sports.

CNBC Will Feature Special Coverage on Latino Contributions to the Arts, Business, Culture, Science and Sports

CNBC’s Business Day programming will include interviews with notable Hispanic leaders, executives and investors that have made a significant impact in their industries.

For CNBC’s Working Lunch segment on Power Lunch, CNBC’s Jon Fortt will profile Hispanic entrepreneurs throughout September.

will profile Hispanic entrepreneurs throughout September. CNBC en Español will profile Hispanic CEOs and executives, as well as cover stories impacting the Hispanic community, including internship resources for Latinos and how to help Latinas succeed as entrepreneurs.

CNBC.com will cover personal finance topics as they relate to Hispanic communities, the importance of the Spanish language in A.I. and an app that translates medical notes into Spanish.

CNBC.com will translate Hispanic Heritage stories into Spanish for CNBC en Español.

NBC News Now Will Feature Deep-Dive, Enterprise Coverage Across All Shows, Including Top Story’s The Americas Series

Tom Llamas ’ year-round, daily The Americas series on Top Story continues to cover stories focused on Latino issues in the U.S. and Latin American countries.

’ year-round, daily The Americas series on Top Story continues to cover stories focused on Latino issues in the U.S. and Latin American countries. Stay Tuned Now anchor Gadi Schwartz and NBC News Daily anchor Morgan Radford will lead several reports airing on NBC News Now, in addition to Today and NBC Nightly News.

NBC Latino to Publish Special Reports and Multimedia Features on Latinos’ Deep Imprint on the Cultural Landscape

NBC Latino will cover border cities and their influence on the nation’s culture, culinary traditions and economy.

NBC Latino is profiling the “no sabo kids,” young people who are changing the narrative on Spanish-language shaming and what being Latino means to them.

Additional coverage includes an exploration into Latino foods that have become part of the American culinary scene and the impact of Español on the English language.

CNBC and Noticias Telemundo to Host Events Tied to Hispanic Heritage

CNBC will host CNBC Equity & Opportunity: Exec Connect on October 9th in New York. The event will bring together leaders focused on building a brighter future for the next generation of Hispanic and Latino executives, produced in partnership with the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR).

Noticias Telemundo, in partnership with Axios, is co-hosting the second annual Axios Latino Visionarios event celebrating the contributions of Latinos. This year’s event will be in Los Angeles and include deep-dive interviews with prominent Latino newsmakers across entertainment, policy and culture. It will stream live on Noticias Telemundo’s social platforms including Facebook and X.

NBCU Academy, NBCU News Group’s Education Program, Will Provide Resources Tied to Hispanic Heritage

NBC Nightly News Saturday, MSNBC Reports and Noticias Telemundo anchor José Díaz-Balart covers the art of live translation and the importance of bilingual journalism.

covers the art of live translation and the importance of bilingual journalism. NBCU Academy’s Equity Lab will focus on indigenous journalists from Latin America and 2024 coverage in Spanish-speaking media.

NBCU Academy will profile Telemundo 52, a Spanish-language local news station in Los Angeles as it covers issues important to Latino communities.

NewsNation:

NewsNation will present special coverage of Hispanic Heritage Month in October. The network will work with its Nexstar affiliates to celebrate the month and highlight stories across the country: Inspiring Latinas, small businesses growing, community leaders making a difference, big celebrations in various markets.

Additionally, NewsNation will be inviting newsmakers on the network to discuss the important issues to the Hispanic community. Its morning show Morning in America co-anchored by Adrienne Bankert and Markie Martin, will be a primary source in highlighting these important stories.