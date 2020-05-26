TVNewser’s 2020 Guide to Graduation Speakers

We’re pleased to present our 13th annual list of TV newsers giving college and university commencement addresses, with most being delivered virtually this year. A number of newsers also have recorded shorter video or audio “shoutouts” for the Class of 2020, as requested by the schools or by media outlets. No matter how brief or lengthy the words of wisdom, we’ve provided links when available so that you, too, can watch and/or listen. Enjoy.

CNN’s Christiane Amanpour: Barnard College (N.Y.), TBD

CNN’s Brooke Baldwin: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (N.C.), May 4. Her Campus, May 15

FBN’s Maria Bartiromo: Iona College (N.Y.), May 16

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota: Her Campus, May 15

NBC’s Savannah Guthrie: Georgetown University Law Center (D.C.), May 17

PBS’s Maria Hinojosa: Knox College (Ill.), August, TBD

NBC’s Lester Holt: Rutgers University (N.J.), May 31

CBS’s Weijia Jiang: Syracuse University (N.Y.), May 10

NBC’s Sheinelle Jones: Morehouse School of Medicine (Ga.), May 16

NBC’s Hoda Kotb: Virginia Tech (Va.), May 15. Tulane University (La.), May 16

CNN’s Don Lemon: Louisiana State University (La.), May 14, no link

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow: University of Massachusetts Amherst (Mass.), May 8. Montclair State University School of Communication and Media (N.J.), May 21

NBC’s Al Roker: State University of New York Oswego (N.Y.), May 16. United States Coast Guard Academy (Conn.), May 20. University of Delaware (Del.), May 30

NBC/MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle: iHeartMedia Commencement

CNN’s Michael Smerconish: University of the Sciences (Penn.), May 20

FNC’s Sandra Smith: Louisiana State University (La.), May 14

CBS’s Bill Whitaker: University of California, San Diego (Calif.), June 13

