TVNewser’s 2020 Guide to Graduation Speakers

We’re pleased to present our 13th annual list of TV newsers giving college and university commencement addresses, with most being delivered virtually this year. A number of newsers also have recorded shorter video or audio “shoutouts” for the Class of 2020, as requested by the schools or by media outlets. No matter how brief or lengthy the words of wisdom, we’ve provided links when available so that you, too, can watch and/or listen. Enjoy.
CNN’s Christiane Amanpour: Barnard College (N.Y.), TBD
CNN’s Brooke Baldwin: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (N.C.), May 4. Her Campus, May 15
FBN’s Maria Bartiromo: Iona College (N.Y.), May 16
CNN’s Alisyn Camerota: Her Campus, May 15
NBC’s Savannah Guthrie: Georgetown University Law Center (D.C.), May 17
PBS’s Maria Hinojosa: Knox College (Ill.), August, TBD
NBC’s Lester Holt: Rutgers University (N.J.), May 31
CBS’s Weijia Jiang: Syracuse University (N.Y.), May 10
NBC’s Sheinelle Jones: Morehouse School of Medicine (Ga.), May 16
NBC’s Hoda Kotb: Virginia Tech (Va.), May 15. Tulane University (La.), May 16
CNN’s Don Lemon: Louisiana State University (La.), May 14, no link
MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow: University of Massachusetts Amherst (Mass.), May 8. Montclair State University School of Communication and Media (N.J.), May 21
NBC’s Al Roker: State University of New York Oswego (N.Y.), May 16. United States Coast Guard Academy (Conn.), May 20. University of Delaware (Del.), May 30
NBC/MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle: iHeartMedia Commencement
CNN’s Michael Smerconish: University of the Sciences (Penn.), May 20
FNC’s Sandra Smith: Louisiana State University (La.), May 14
CBS’s Bill Whitaker: University of California, San Diego (Calif.), June 13