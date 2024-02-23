TV Newsers Head to South Carolina for Saturday’s GOP Presidential Primary

The next primary in the race to become the GOP presidential nominee continues this Saturday in South Carolina in a battle between former President Donald Trump and the state’s very own Nikki Haley.

Polls show that Trump is expected to win the contest easily, but Haley has vowed that despite the outcome, she will continue with her campaign to become the next GOP nominee. This prolonged drama naturally is causing national news outlets to offer extensive coverage of the event on Saturday.

Check out the latest updates below:

Advertisement

NewsNation

Special coverage of the South Carolina Primary will air on NewsNation from 7-10 p.m. ET. Chris Cuomo, Elizabeth Vargas and Leland Vittert will be on hand to anchor the coverage for the news network.

For Election Day, NewsNation Now’s Connell McShane will be on the Big Board along with politics editor and anchor of The Hill Sunday’s Chris Stirewalt and The Hill’s Blake Burman live from South Carolina.

Additional campaign reporting has been provided throughout the week by Washington correspondent Kellie Meyer and national correspondents Brooke Shafer and Emily Finn, live from the state.

Scripps News

A special edition of America Votes 2024 airs from 7-10 p.m. ET and will be anchored by Del Walters and Maritsa Georgiou. Political director Andrew Rafferty will provide live updates from Charleston, and national correspondent Haley Bull will report live from Columbia.

Additional guests joining the Scripps News’ coverage include principal and CEO of RaZor Solutions Group Keisha Carter Brown; founder and CEO of Felecia Killings Foundation Felecia Killings; professor emeritus at Emory University Alan Abramowitz; John Ellis, the founder and editor of News Items and Political Items newsletters; founder of Leon Media Network and Can We Please Talk podcast host Mike Leon; political analyst, author and historian Rich Rubino; and associate political science professor at Georgia State University and Dr. Lakeyta Bonnette-Bailey.

NBC News and NBC News Now

NBC News Senior Washington Correspondent Hallie Jackson kicks off special coverage on Saturday with Decision 2024: South Carolina Votes on NBC News Now from 6–9 p.m. ET, featuring live results and analysis throughout the evening. She will be joined by Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker, chief political analyst Chuck Todd and the team of on-the-ground correspondents in South Carolina joining to provide key insight and reporting.

NBCNews.com’s up-to-the-minute 2024 liveblog will feature analysis, scoops and news from the 2024 team of correspondents, anchors, producers, embeds and reporters. The site also features live-updating results pages, a delegate tracker for the 2024 primary and many more resources that outline the road ahead for the candidates ahead of this summer’s conventions.

Correspondents, reporters and embeds will report from the state for NBC News’ flagship broadcast and streaming programs, special coverage and NBCNews.com. This includes NBC News Correspondents Garrett Haake and Vaughn Hillyard reporting from South Carolina on the Trump campaign.

Correspondent Ali Vitali has been reporting on the Haley campaign from South Carolina throughout the week for all NBC News platforms, continuing through Saturday. Correspondent Jacob Soboroff will report live from polling locations throughout the day on Saturday for NBC News Now and MSNBC and will join the special programming with Jackson later in the evening. Reporters Allan Smith and Matt Dixon will report from the state for NBCNews.com.

Meanwhile, campaign embed reporters have been in South Carolina during the week, with Emma Barnett, Sarah Dean, Nnamdi Egwuonwu, Greg Hyatt, Katherine Koretski, Alex Tabet and Jake Traylor all contributing on-the-ground coverage.

Correspondent Dasha Burns and embed reporters Jillian Frankel and Alec Hernandez will report from the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Md., this week, contributing to all platforms throughout Saturday’s primary.

Fox News

Co-anchored by Fox News Channel’s Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, special coverage of the South Carolina primary will begin at 7 p.m. ET. Throughout the evening, Baier and MacCallum will be joined by FNC’s Dana Perino and Harold Ford Jr., along with Bill Hemmer analyzing results in real-time on the electronic “Bill-board” and Sandra Smith presenting the Fox News Voter Analysis results from the primary. Anchor John Roberts will also contribute to the live coverage from Senate’s End in Columbia, SC, with additional commentary provided by FNC analysts Karl Rove and Kellyanne Conway.

The usual Saturday 8-10 p.m. programs Life, Liberty & Levin and One Nation with Brian Kilmeade will be preempted that evening. The Big Weekend Show and Fox News Saturday Night will air at 9 and 10 p.m. ET, respectively. The following morning, Fox & Friends Weekend will broadcast from South Carolina to analyze the primary results.

Meanwhile, Fox & Friends co-host Lawrence Jones has been on the ground broadcasting live since Thursday morning. He was joined in South Carolina on Friday, Feb. 23, by the show’s co-hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Fox & Friends Weekend’s Pete Hegseth. The trio hosted the three-hour program live from Senate’s End while Jones spoke with diner patrons at Eggs Up Grill in Columbia. Roberts anchored his America Reports live from South Carolina and Sean Hannity’s eponymous Hannity will also broadcast live from the Palmetto State at his usual time of 9 p.m. ET.

On Saturday, Fox & Friends Weekend (6-10 a.m. ET) kicks off coverage live from South Carolina with co-hosts Will Cain, Hegseth and Rachel Campos-Duffy. Roberts will continue the on-the-ground coverage from 1 p.m. ET with a special edition of America Reports. Fox News Live will air from 4 p.m. ET, followed by Fox Report with Jon Scott from 5 p.m. ET to preview the evening’s polling.

FNC correspondent Alexandria Hoff has been reporting live on the ground in the days leading up to the primary. On Saturday night, FNC correspondent Mark Meredith will join the network’s expanded coverage from South Carolina.

Fox News Digital will offer special on-site reporting and analysis along with a live blog throughout the night. There will be a video stream of the major speeches and significant events, which viewers can access at www.foxnews.com. Additionally, the Democracy 2024 election hub will feature a landing page dedicated to voter feedback and tracking candidates and results in real time.

Fox News Radio (FNR) will offer full coverage of the 2024 South Carolina Primary with special editions of The Brian Kilmeade Show, Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla and The Guy Benson Show to examine the day’s importance in the election cycle. On primary day, new episodes of Fox News podcasts, including The Fox News Rundown: From Washington and The Fox News Hourly Update, will be presented to preview the primary, while The Fox News Rundown and Perino on Politics will release new episodes on Monday, Feb. 26, to discuss the weekend’s results.

Fox Nation, Fox News Media’s streaming platform, will offer special analysis surrounding the primary for platform subscribers, titled Fox Nation Democracy 24: South Carolina. Beginning at 7 p.m. ET, Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Hegseth and a panel, including Campos-Duffy and Cain, Fox News Saturday Night’s Failla and others, will interview South Carolinians as they cast their ballots.

Spectrum News 1

Network-wide coverage of the South Carolina primary election will air on Saturday, Feb. 24, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Coverage includes a live panel with analysis to kick off the night as polls close and as the winner is projected. Spectrum News 1 will also take candidate speeches live.

Hosted by Spectrum News NY1 political anchor Errol Louis, coverage will feature analysis and context from Spectrum News+ anchor Josh Robin, Spectrum News national political reporter Taylor Popielarz on the ground in South Carolina, Spectrum News 1 SoCal political anchor Alex Cohen and Spectrum Bay News 9 anchor Holly Gregory.

Spectrum News’ coverage will air on its 30-plus news networks and on the Spectrum News App on mobile and connected TV, available on Apple and Roku devices.

ABC News

Viewers can follow the results as they come in on the ABC linear network and the ABC News Live streaming news channel. Weekend Good Morning America and Weekend World News Tonight’s Whit Johnson will anchor coverage, with correspondent Rachel Scott leading coverage from the campaign trail in South Carolina, along with correspondent Alex Presha also in South Carolina, ABC political director Rick Klein, correspondent Mary Alice Parks and deputy political director Averi Harper.

CNN

CNN’s coverage of the South Carolina primary, dubbed America’s Choice: South Carolina Primary, will begin at 4 p.m. ET with Wolf Blitzer anchoring from Washington, D.C., and Erin Burnett from New York. Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper will lead primetime coverage from 6 p.m. ET. They will be joined by Dana Bash, who will lead expert analysis alongside Abby Phillip and Manu Raju from D.C., as well as Kasie Hunt and Audie Cornish from New York. David Chalian will be in the CNN election center with key exit polling and delegate analysis, which will also be reflected in the continuous live coverage available at CNN.com. John King will be at the Magic Wall to break down the results as they come in across South Carolina.

Boris Sanchez, Brian Todd and Omar Jimenez will be reporting from polling locations across South Carolina, while Gary Tuchman will provide real-time feedback from a focus group of Michigan voters in Detroit. Kristen Holmes and Kylie Atwood will be positioned with the candidates’ campaigns, and Priscilla Alvarez will have the latest from the White House. Nick Paton Walsh and Matthew Chance will provide updates from Ukraine as Ukraine marks two years since Russia’s invasion.

In addition to that, coverage will also be available in the CNN app via the newly launched election destination featured in the tab bar, which is now available for iOS users and will be fully available for Android users later next week.

Audiences can follow CNN’s special coverage at cnn.com/election, via livestream with a cable log-in via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps where available and on CNN Max for Max subscribers.

CBS News

CBS News will cover the primary across all of its platforms. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns has been reporting across shows and platforms as she followed Haley’s campaign stops in South Carolina.

CBS Mornings co-host Tony Dokoupil went to Spartanburg, SC. He spoke with voters about America’s founding ideal of equality and examined how far we’ve come toward achieving that ideal as a nation.

CBS News chief election & campaign correspondent Robert Costa will join CBS Saturday Morning with a preview of the day’s primary. He will also share reporting on the latest results for the Saturday edition of the CBS Weekend News.

The network will deliver Special Report updates, anchored by CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes, on the CBS Television Network Saturday night as votes come in. Costa will contribute on-the-ground reporting from South Carolina. Coverage will continue on the CBS News Streaming Network and on the Sunday edition of the CBS Weekend News.

On Sunday, Feb. 25, Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan will cover the results of the primary.

In addition, Lana Zak, CBS News anchor and national correspondent, will host a live special report for the South Carolina GOP Primary on the CBS News Streaming Network. Costa and CBS News executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto will contribute to the coverage and offer the latest updates, analysis and insight.

MSNBC

Beginning at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jen Psaki and Jonathan Capehart host special coverage ahead of the South Carolina GOP primary. NBC News and MSNBC National Political Correspondent Steve Kornacki will preview the night before polls close.

At 6:30 p.m. ET, Rachel Maddow kicks off Decision 2024 special coverage of the South Carolina GOP primary, joined by Ari Melber, Joy Reid, Chris Hayes, Alex Wagner, Lawrence O’Donnell and Stephanie Ruhle. Kornacki will continue to be stationed at the Big Board throughout special coverage to break down the latest results.

Hosts of the weekend morning show The Weekend, Alicia Menendez, Symone Sanders-Townsend and Michael Steele, continue special coverage at 10 p.m. ET.