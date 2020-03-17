TV News Is Ramping Up On-Air Social Distancing

With the continued spread of COVID-19, TV news is trying to strike the balance between having their shows continue and practicing on-air social distancing. The CDC recommends is to keep 6 to 10 feet away from other people.

The morning shows practiced social distancing today, with hosts sitting at least 6 feet away from one another, taking heed of the guidelines everyone across the U.S. is following to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, today.

Fox News says all of its shows will practice social distancing, not just Fox & Friends, going forward. The program did a good job with that this morning.

Hosts from The Five were placed in different parts of the studio on Monday, and on-air personalities from Outnumbered have made a point of sitting on opposite sides of the big curvy couch.

CNN claims it is practicing on-air social distancing for all of its programming for the foreseeable future. This includes in-studio and increased remote hits.

MSNBC has also been practicing social distancing on-air. If guests are at 30 Rock, they will be in a separate location. If two people are at a desk, they will be seated 6 feet away from each other.

For example, tonight Brian Williams and Rachel Maddow will be at the main Decision 2020 desk, but positioned 6 feet apart.

CNBC Squawk Box hosts Becky Quick, Joe Kernen looked as though they were co-hosting from their respective home offices, while Andrew Ross Sorkin was in the studio (shown above).

Whoopi Goldberg announced on The View this morning that she’s taking some time off from the panel program, taking a cue from fellow co-host Joy Behar, who did the same late last week.

The View has done a good job of social distancing, per the clip below.

“Just to be extra careful about her health, Whoopi is consulting with her doctor today. She wants everyone to know she feels fine and plans on being back here tomorrow,” @Sunny says.

“I applaud both of them for doing the right thing,” @DrOz says of @JoyVBehar and @WhoopiGoldberg. pic.twitter.com/PFrohLrxOS — The View (@TheView) March 17, 2020

