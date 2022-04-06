Turner Sports Announces Commentators for Its Tuesday Night Baseball Franchise on TBS

With the new baseball season set to start this Thursday, Turner Sports unveiled its in-game and studio commentators for its new MLB on TBS Tuesday Night franchise.

29-time Emmy Award winner and Sports Broadcasting Hall of Famer Bob Costas will share play-play duties throughout the regular season with Brian Anderson. They will be joined by Ron Darling and Jeff Francoeur, who will provide in-game analysis.

During the regular season, studio coverage for MLB On TBS Tuesday Night will be led by Inside the NBA’s Ernie Johnson or MLB Network/Turner Sports host Lauren Shehadi. Joining them will be Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez, World Series Champion Jimmy Rollins, and three-time All-Star Curtis Granderson.

Turner Sports and the MLB signed a new seven-year, $3.75 billion deal in 2020 that saw TBS getting the rights to Tuesday night games during the regular season beginning in 2022.

As part of this new deal, they will also televise one wild card game, two of the four MLB Division Series, and one League Championship Series each year in the postseason. In addition to that, Turner Sports has expansive digital rights for Bleacher Report and additional WarnerMedia platforms.

MLB on TBS Tuesday Night kicks off on April 12, at 9 p.m. ET with the San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants.