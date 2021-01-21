Tuesday, Jan. 19 Scoreboard: CNN Is No. 1 In Key Measurements, While Rachel Maddow Remains Most-Watched Host

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 296 | CNN: 812 | MSNBC: 440
Prime: FNC: 549 | CNN: 1.212 | MSNBC: 764
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
303
|Prsdntl:
980
|Wallace:
567
|5PM
|Five:
484
|Prsdntl:
—-
|Wallace:
—
|6PM
|Baier:
360
|Prsdntl:
1.185
|Melber:
542
|7PM
|Primetime:
343
|Burnett:
1.078
|Reid:
566
|8PM
|Carlson:
640
|Cooper:
1.186
|Hayes:
629
|9PM
|Hannity:
526
|Cuomo:
1.224
|Maddow:
1.009
|10PM
|Ingraham:
480
|Lemon:
1.226
|Reid Spcl:
654
|11PM
|Bream:
286
|Lemon:
856
|Williams:
573
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.726 | CNN: 2.758 | MSNBC: 2.445
Prime: FNC: 3.029 | CNN: 3.877 | MSNBC: 3.757
|FNC
|CNN
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
1.948
|Prsdntl:
3.710
|Wallace:
3.613
|5PM
|Five:
3.289
|Prsdntl:
—-
|Wallace:
—-
|6PM
|Baier:
2.366
|Prsdntl:
3.672
|Melber:
3.090
|7PM
|Primetime:
2.012
|Burnett:
3.634
|Reid:
2.856
|8PM
|Carlson:
3.644
|Cooper:
4.089
|Hayes:
2.996
|9PM
|Hannity:
3.045
|Cuomo:
3.936
|Maddow:
4.869
|10PM
|Ingraham:
2.399
|Lemon:
3.607
|Reid Spcl:
3.406
|11PM
|Bream:
1.311
|Lemon:
2.443
|Williams:
3.110