Ratings

Tuesday, Jan. 19 Scoreboard: CNN Is No. 1 In Key Measurements, While Rachel Maddow Remains Most-Watched Host

By A.J. Katz Comment

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 296 | CNN: 812 | MSNBC: 440
Prime: FNC: 549 | CNN: 1.212 | MSNBC: 764

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
303		 Prsdntl:
980		 Wallace:
567
5PM Five:
484		 Prsdntl:
—-		 Wallace:
6PM Baier: 
360		 Prsdntl:
1.185		 Melber:
542
7PM Primetime:
343		 Burnett:
1.078		 Reid:
566
8PM Carlson:
640		 Cooper:
1.186		 Hayes:
629
9PM Hannity:
526		 Cuomo:
1.224		 Maddow:
1.009
10PM Ingraham:
480		 Lemon:
1.226		 Reid Spcl:
654
11PM Bream:
286		 Lemon:
856		 Williams:
573

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.726 | CNN: 2.758 | MSNBC: 2.445
Prime: FNC: 3.029 | CNN: 3.877 | MSNBC: 3.757

FNC CNN MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
1.948		 Prsdntl:
3.710		 Wallace:
3.613
5PM Five:
3.289		 Prsdntl:
—-		 Wallace:
—-
6PM Baier: 
2.366		 Prsdntl:
3.672		 Melber:
3.090
7PM Primetime:
2.012		 Burnett:
3.634		 Reid:
2.856
8PM Carlson:
3.644		 Cooper:
4.089		 Hayes:
2.996
9PM Hannity:
3.045		 Cuomo:
3.936		 Maddow:
4.869
10PM Ingraham:
2.399		 Lemon:
3.607		 Reid Spcl:
3.406
11PM Bream:
1.311		 Lemon:
2.443		 Williams:
3.110

 

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement