Ratings

Tuesday, Aug. 30 Scoreboard: The Five Is Top-Ranked Cable News Show Among Adults 25-54

By A.J. Katz 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 256 | CNN: 125 | MSNBC: 100
Prime: FNC: 359 | CNN: 164 | MSNBC: 139

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
230		 TheLead:
114		 Wallace:
127
5PM Five:
457		 SitRoom:
142		 Wallace:
6PM SpclRprt:
337		 SitRoom:
159		 Melber:
116
7PM Prmetme:
272		 Outfrnt:
160		 Reid:
100
8PM Carlson:
422		 AC360:
176		 Hayes:
133
9PM Hannity:
371		 Tonight:
177		 Wagner:
138
10PM Angle:
285		 Lemon:
140		 O’Donnell:
146
11PM Gutfeld:
351		 Lemon:
100		 Ruhle:
128

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.830 | CNN: 597,000 | MSNBC: 1.050
Prime: FNC: 2.672 | CNN: 718 | MSNBC: 1.570

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
1.679		 TheLead:
797		 Wallace:
1.599
5PM Five:
3.503		 SitRoom:
685		 Wallace:
—-
6PM SpclRprt:
2.474		 SitRoom:
663		 Melber:
1.436
7PM Prmetme:
2.593		 Outfrnt:
659		 Reid:
1.186
8PM Carlson:
3.285		 AC360:
790		 Hayes:
1.406
9PM Hannity:
2.737		 Tonight:
719		 Wagner:
1.559
10PM Angle:
1.993		 Lemon:
644		 O’Donnell:
1.736
11PM Gutfeld:
2.028		 Lemon:
594		 Ruhle:
1.256

 

