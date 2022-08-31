Tuesday, Aug. 30 Scoreboard: The Five Is Top-Ranked Cable News Show Among Adults 25-54

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.
25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 256 | CNN: 125 | MSNBC: 100
Prime: FNC: 359 | CNN: 164 | MSNBC: 139
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
230
|TheLead:
114
|Wallace:
127
|5PM
|Five:
457
|SitRoom:
142
|Wallace:
—
|6PM
|SpclRprt:
337
|SitRoom:
159
|Melber:
116
|7PM
|Prmetme:
272
|Outfrnt:
160
|Reid:
100
|8PM
|Carlson:
422
|AC360:
176
|Hayes:
133
|9PM
|Hannity:
371
|Tonight:
177
|Wagner:
138
|10PM
|Angle:
285
|Lemon:
140
|O’Donnell:
146
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
351
|Lemon:
100
|Ruhle:
128
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.830 | CNN: 597,000 | MSNBC: 1.050
Prime: FNC: 2.672 | CNN: 718 | MSNBC: 1.570
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
1.679
|TheLead:
797
|Wallace:
1.599
|5PM
|Five:
3.503
|SitRoom:
685
|Wallace:
—-
|6PM
|SpclRprt:
2.474
|SitRoom:
663
|Melber:
1.436
|7PM
|Prmetme:
2.593
|Outfrnt:
659
|Reid:
1.186
|8PM
|Carlson:
3.285
|AC360:
790
|Hayes:
1.406
|9PM
|Hannity:
2.737
|Tonight:
719
|Wagner:
1.559
|10PM
|Angle:
1.993
|Lemon:
644
|O’Donnell:
1.736
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
2.028
|Lemon:
594
|Ruhle:
1.256