Tucker Carlson to Interview Several 2024 GOP Presidential Candidates in Iowa

Conservative media’s most influential personality Tucker Carlson will host a 2024 Republican presidential candidate forum this coming Friday in Des Moines, Iowa.

Carlson will interview six presidential candidates on Friday at the FAMiLY Leadership Summit: Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL), former Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), businessman/entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson are all scheduled to sit down with the former Fox News primetime host.

Absent from the list of participants is the biggest figure of them all: Former President Donald Trump. On Tuesday morning, event organizer Bob Vander Plaats confirmed that the former president plans to skip the event.

The ex-president, however, will appear at another event this weekend where Carlson and other conservative political luminaries is scheduled to attend — the Turning Point Action conference in Florida. Trump and Carlson, though, will deliver remarks separately and not sit down for a one-on-one conversation.