Trump Says Fox News Should Fire Jennifer Griffin For Confirming The Atlantic’s Military Story; She Responds, ‘My Sources Are Unimpeachable’

By Jason Lynch Comment

Friday night, President Trump called for Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin to be “fired” for confirming most of the reporting from The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg’s explosive story on Thursday , which among other things alleged that Trump referred to U.S. service members who died in World War I as “losers” and “suckers.”

Several Fox News colleagues quickly tweeted in support of Griffin, while Griffin said on Fox News Saturday morning that “my sources are unimpeachable.”

Yesterday, Griffin was one of several reporters to confirm all or most of the reporting in Goldberg’s Atlantic story.

She appeared on Fox News to discuss her reporting during the 3 p.m. hour Friday, and returned to air around 6:30 p.m.

Trump made his displeasure known on Twitter Friday night, tweeting that the story was “refuted by many witnesses. Jennifer Griffin should be fired for this kind of reporting. Never even called us for comment. @FoxNews is gone!”

Several of Griffin’s Fox News colleagues tweeted in support of her, including Bret Baier (who called her “a great reporter and a total class act”), foreign correspondent Trey Yingst (who said Griffin “embodies what the industry is built upon. Truth and accountability”), national correspondent Bryan Llenas (who called Griffin “the kind of reporter we all strive to be like”), senior news producer Rocco Aloe (who called Trump’s attacks “unwarranted” and said “I’ll forever stand by” Griffin) and state department correspondent Rich Edson (who called her “a terrific reporter and a wonderful colleague”).

Fox News has not released a statement in support of Griffin, following a longstanding, albeit unofficial, policy not to engage publicly with any of Trump’s tweets about the network or its talent. However, the network is supporting her internally, and Griffin appeared on Cavuto Live this morning to discuss her reporting and respond to Trump’s tweet.

“Deep Throat was an unnamed source. It didn’t make what he said untrue. My sources are not anonymous to me and I doubt they are anonymous to the president,” said Griffin, who added, “I can tell you that my sources are unimpeachable. I feel very confident with what we have reported at Fox.”

Neil Cavuto told her, “You are a very good reporter, and then some. Jennifer Griffin following the story here. She’s pretty scrupulous when it comes to making sure all the Is are dotted and all the Ts are crossed.”

Here is a sampling of what other newsers—from Fox and its rivals—have tweeted in support of Griffin.

