Trey Yingst Reports From Israel’s Largest Covid-19 ICU: ‘Amid All of the Disease and Sickness, There Are Small Moments of Hope’

We tend to focus on the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the U.S., and understandably so. But it’s worth remembering that the rest of the planet is grappling with this deadly virus as well.

Fox News’ Jerusalem-based correspondent Trey Yingst filed a report for America’s Newsroom this morning, not long after traveling to a hospital in Tel Aviv. He had been reporting from the ICU there, one which is grappling with an increasing number of Covid-19 cases.

Reports say more than 14,000 people who call Israel home have tested positive for the virus. Of course, that number will continue to increase as the days and weeks go by.

Yingst spoke with doctors and nurses who said they do not have time to be afraid, they are too busy saving lives. He also encountered a 22-year old patient that is in critical condition who doctors believe may not make it. The patients mother was just in the hospital yesterday delivering cookies to the staff.

Yingst, a 20-something himself, called both “humanizing and haunting at the same time.”

