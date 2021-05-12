Trey Gowdy, Dan Bongino Will Host New Weekend Shows on Fox News

Fox News has announced some significant moves on the weekend programming front.

Trey Gowdy will host a new Sunday evening program at 7 p.m. ET, beginning in early June. Gowdy will break down the latest legal and political news from across the nation and offer his perspective. The program will also feature timely, solution-oriented interviews with decision makers and Washington insiders.

A former congressman from South Carolina, Gowdy joined FNC as a contributor in January 2019 and hosts The Trey Gowdy Podcast on Fox News Audio.

One would assume this takes Gowdy out of the running for the weekday 7 p.m. slot, currently named Fox News Primetime. Interestingly, Gowdy was one of the highest-rated rotating hosts in that key hour. It will be interesting to see who the network decides to go with on a permanent basis now.

Additionally, Dan Bongino has signed a new deal with the network where he will host a new Saturday prime time show at 10 p.m. ET. Bongino, a Fox News contributor, radio host and former U.S. Secret Service agent, will take over the time slot previously held by The Greg Gutfeld Show.

In addition to his new prime time role, Bongino will continue to serve as the host of Westwood One’s The Dan Bongino Show and as part of his new deal with Fox News Media, Fox Nation will now stream his daily radio program from 12-3 p.m. ET beginning on May 25.

Finally, Fox News will present a pair of panel discussion programs, The Big Saturday Show and The Big Sunday Show, from 5-6 p.m. ET on each respective day. The ensemble shows will feature a rotating group of panelists, including a mix of FNC personalities to discuss and debate hot topics in news and culture. The shows are modeled after Fox News panel programs The Five and Outnumbered, originally debuted on March 6 and after a successful test run, will now become a new fixture of the weekend lineup beginning Saturday, June 5.