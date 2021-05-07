Today Reveals 2021 Summer Concert Series Lineup

Summer is approaching and so too are the morning shows’ summer concert series.

NBC’s Today is the first to announce its summer concert lineup this year, doing so on Friday.

The roster for this summer’s music series is chock full of A-list acts: Coldplay, Blake Shelton, Little Big Town, H.E.R., Maroon 5, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Zac Brown Band, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton, with more to be announced.

This year’s summer concert series will feature in-person concerts on Rockefeller Plaza, as well as virtual performances, exclusive interviews with artists, viewer surprises and expanded digital content.

The Citi Music Series on Today technically kicked off yesterday (Thursday, May 6) with OneRepublic. They put on a special live concert for frontline nurses.

And of course, for all Rockefeller Plaza performances, TODAY will broadcast in compliance with CDC and New York State guidelines and COVID safety precautions. Plaza concerts will be limited to a select audience only.

Here’s the schedule, with more acts to be announced:

Friday, May 21: Blake Shelton

Friday, June 11: Maroon 5

Thursday, June 17: Coldplay

Friday, June 25: H.E.R.

Friday, August 13: Ben Platt

Friday, August 20: Cynthia Erivo

To Be Announced:

Dan + Shay

Mickey Guyton

Zac Brown Band

Little Big Town