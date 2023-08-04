Tim Carter Named EP of CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta

The Situation Room supervising producer Tim Carter has been named executive producer of CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta, which airs Saturdays and Sundays on CNN.

Carter, who has worked on The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer team for the past five years, will remain based in CNN’s Washington, DC, bureau in his new role, which he steps into next month.

“We are excited to have Tim back with the Newsroom family. With his editorial and breaking news expertise we know he will be an amazing leader for this team,” CNN Newsroom editorial vp Nima Ahmed said in a statement.

Carter served as executive producer during the network’s live coverage of the 2017 white supremacist demonstrations that became deadly in Charlottesville, Va. He helped lead live coverage during the George Floyd protests and trial. He also coordinated CNN’s breaking news coverage with Acosta, CNN chief White House correspondent at the time, during the clash between protestors and law enforcement authorities in Washington, DC’s Lafayette Park in 2020.

Carter joined CNN in 2015 and has held various news roles in the network’s Atlanta and Washington, DC, bureaus. In 2008, he was the original line producer for MSNBC’s Morning Joe.