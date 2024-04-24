Ticker: Norah O’Donnell Books Rare Interview with Pope Francis, CNN Promotes Gloria Pazmino

Top of the Ticker: CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell scored an exclusive sit-down with Pope Francis, the pontiff’s first one-on-one interview with an English-language U.S. broadcast network. The conversation comes ahead of the Vatican’s first World Children’s Day, set for May 25-26 in Rome. Wednesday’s edition of the CBS Evening News will be anchored from Vatican City and a portion of the interview will air during the broadcast, with an extended version booked for the May 19 edition of 60 Minutes. CBS will also premiere an hour-long primetime special dedicated to the papal interview on May 20 at 10 p.m.

Pope Francis has never sat down for an extensive interview, one-on-one, with a U.S. television network. That changed when we spoke to him here in Rome. Part of our global exclusive tonight on the @CBSEveningNews and more to come on @60Minutes pic.twitter.com/yThwdb6nM2 — Norah O’Donnell 🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) April 24, 2024 Advertisement

Moving On Up: CNN has promoted Gloria Pazmino to the position of New York-based network correspondent. It’s an expansion of her previous role as a CNN Newsource correspondent that saw her reporting on New York City Mayor Eric Adams, the collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge and former President Donald Trump landmark arraignment.

The Real World: The Emmy-winning Scripps News documentary series In Real Life returns for a sixth season on Sunday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET. A number of ex-Vice News journalists will be featured in this new crop of episodes, including award-winning correspondent Sebastian Walker. Climate change, cyberbullying and drug decriminalization are among the subjects on the docket.

Catch and Kill Commentary: Tuesday’s edition of The Lead with Jake Tapper featured an interview with Kim Masters, editor-at-large of The Hollywood Reporter. Masters discussed former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker’s testimony during Trump’s hush money trial where he elaborated on the “catch and kill schemes” used to squash negative stories about the ex-president. “It was really quite nauseating,” said Masters, who has broken a number of news stories about sexual harassment in Hollywood. Watch the full interview here.

Journalist: “nauseating” to hear Pecker’s deal with Trump

Watch the full video here: https://t.co/lNE100ARfC pic.twitter.com/Lch94txjvo — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) April 23, 2024

On The Road Again: Fox & Friends co-host Lawrence Jones has been traveling across Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania this week as part of the morning show’s Breakfast with Friends series. Jones’s tour has taken him to renowned breakfast joints in various “Blue Wall” states, where he’s speaking with patrons about the issues that’s top of their minds this election year. And, of course, sampling the local breakfast favorites.