Ticker: Laura Coates Draws Praise and Criticism, CBS News Starts Streaming 24/7

Top of the Ticker: CNN’s Laura Coates has become part of a story she reported live on camera. On Friday, Coates was an eyewitness to Maxwell Azzarello‘s attempted self-immolation outside of the Manhattan Criminal Court where former president Donald Trump‘s hush money trial is unfolding. The anchor provided impromptu narration of the disturbing scene, as CNN cameras literally pivoted to capture footage of the flames. While Coates’s on-the-spot reporting received praise from many journalists, she also drew criticism for initially characterizing the incident as an “active shooter” situation. CNN was also chided for carrying live images of the fire and the network’s standards executives reportedly warned producers against re-airing that footage. “My mouth narrated my eyes,” Coates remarked on Laura Coates Live that evening. “I wish I could unsee it… my heart breaks for that man and his family.”

Eye on CBS: CBS News’s streaming network is getting a refresh and a new and improved name: CBS News 24/7. The rebrand was unveiled by Anne-Marie Green and Vlad Duthiers earlier today. “Our new name reflects our focus on bringing you breaking news as it happens,” said Green. Other changes include an expanded version of the political show, America Decides, and the launch of The Daily Report with John Dickerson, which replaces his previous show, Prime Time With John Dickerson. As the title suggests, The Daily Report will air daily from Monday to Thursday and will expand to 90-minutes later this year.

It's a big day for us here at CBS News as our streaming network rebrands to CBS News 24/7, reflecting our focus on bringing you breaking news as it happens. https://t.co/N5oZfxvFs3 pic.twitter.com/2WkPsAjwgW Advertisement — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 22, 2024

Meanwhile, Puck’s William Cohan has fresh intel on what could be in store for CBS if Apollo Global Management and Sony Pictures Entertainment’s recently-announced joint bid for the network’s parent company, Paramount Global, goes through. According to Cohan’s sources, Apollo would most likely control CBS, potentially by purchasing its affiliated stations and Paramount cable networks and spinning them into a new company. Meanwhile, Sony would take control of the Paramount film studio and its assets, including the Top Gun and Scream franchises.

Bermuda Bound: Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are taking their talents to Bermuda for Mother’s Day weekend. The duo announced today that they will be broadcasting live from the Caribbean on May 9 and 10 as part of the Hoda & Jenna’s Trippin’ travel series. Chef Ryan Hardy and Bermudian singer-songwriter, Mishka, will be among the special featured guests.

Staying Informed: CNN Correspondent Donie O’Sullivan is taking on election year misinformation in a new CNN Original report. Airing April 28 on The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, MisinfoNation: The Trump Faithful will explore the many and varied conspiracy theories circulating in MAGA Nation, up to and including the Taylor Swift Super Bowl Theory. “Conspiracy theories, that might have been considered fringe in the past, are having an increasingly important effect on the American political mainstream,” O’Sullivan said in a statement announcing the special.