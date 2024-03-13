Ticker: CNN, CNN International, ABC News, BBC News, Fox Nation

- On Wednesday, CNN announced that Priscilla Alvarez has been promoted to White House correspondent. Alvarez has been with CNN since 2019. In that time, she has covered immigration politics and policy. Alvarez was part of the team nominated for an Emmy for CNN’s coverage of Haitian migrants converging at the border.
- Over at CNN International, the network debuted a refreshed weekday programming lineup. This includes the cancellation of State of the Union after Kasie Hunt’s increased workload on CNN and the addition of news programming previously exclusive to its streaming service CNN Max. Editions of CNN Newsroom with Amara Walker/Fredricka Whitfield, Rahel Solomon and Jim Sciutto are now airing on CNN International.
- ABC News has announced the addition of Melissa Adan, Morgan Norwood and Christiane Cordero as multiplatform reporters reporting on all programs and platforms. Adan will be based in Los Angeles and has already been working for the news outlet in some capacity for NewsOne, ABC News Live and ABC News’ weekend shows. Previously, she was a general assignment news reporter for KNSD in San Diego. Norwood, meanwhile, will be based in New York. She started as a reporter at ABC News in the Los Angeles bureau and then moved to New York, where she served as a reporter at WABC-TV and ABC News’ New York bureau. Finally, Cadero is based in Washington, D.C., and joins the news division from KABC-TV Los Angeles, where she was a general assignment reporter and fill-in anchor.
Advertisement
- BBC News’ availability within the U.S. has expanded as the news outlet is now available on various FAST platforms, including Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play, VIZIO WatchFree+, Sling Freestream and Plex. “This is a significant milestone for the BBC as this launch will more than double the current reach and availability of the BBC News channel in the U.S. at a time when access to independent news and information is more important than ever,” said Tara Maitra, chief commercial officer, global media and streaming, BBC Studios. AMC Networks is the distribution and sales representative for BBC News in the U.S. through its BBC America joint venture.
- Also gaining additional distribution is Fox Nation, which will be available beginning mid-March on Dish TV and Sling TV for $5.99. “We’re thrilled to partner with Dish and Sling to make our on-demand content more readily available to viewers who crave Fox Nation,” said Fox Nation president Lauren Petterson. Once subscribed, customers can access Fox Nation via channel 296 in the guide, the On Demand menu or the Dish Anywhere app. For Sling users it will be available on Sling TV and on Sling Freestream.
- With immigration being an important election issue, Scripps News is airing an in-depth series, 48 Hours on the Border, about the U.S.-Mexico border. The series is produced by more than a dozen reporting teams from Scripps’ local affiliates in Phoenix, San Diego, Tucson and Corpus Christi and has been airing since Tuesday on Scripps News and all of Scripps’ local stations. It will culminate with a half-hour special on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET hosted by San Diego-based KGTV senior investigative reporter Jim Avila. This series is the largest collaborative reporting project across Scripps’ local stations and the national network.
- Finally, an investigative report on America’s failed death notification system from NBC News became the 2024 Anthony Shadid Award winner for Journalism Ethics. Lost Rites, reported by Jon Schuppe, Mike Hixenbaugh and Rich Schapiro, earned NBC News the title of being the first broadcast network to be honored with this award. The cross-platform reporting initiative appeared across NBCNews.com, NBC Nightly News, NBC News Now and more. The other 2024 finalists include the Associated Press, New York Times, Los Angeles Times and ProPublica.
We are proud to share that @NBCNews‘ investigative reporting on America’s failed death notification system, “Lost Rites,” is the winner of @UWJournEthics 2024 Anthony Shadid Award for Journalism Ethics.https://t.co/f9HdiUgFgx
— NBC News PR (@NBCNewsPR) March 12, 2024