Ticker: ABC News, Al Jazeera, Fox News, Sara Sidner, Hannah Storm

- Former President Donald Trump is suing George Stephanopoulos and ABC News for defamation stemming from an interview that took place during this past Sunday’s edition of This Week with George Stephanopoulos. During an interview with GOP South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace, Stephanopoulos said that Trump was “liable for rape” after a jury found him guilty of sexual abuse against writer E. Jean Carroll in a civil lawsuit. The lawsuit against ABC News was filed on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court in Miami, where Trump accused Stephanopoulos of acting “with actual malice or with a reckless disregard for the truth.” The Judge overseeing the Carroll case, in rejecting a countersuit, said that the evidence and the jury’s findings established “the substantial truth” of Carroll’s rape allegations.
- Ismail al-Ghoul, an Al Jazeera Arabic journalist, was freed after being held by Israeli Defense Forces for 12 hours. According to Al Jazeera, al-Ghoul was severely beaten by the IDF in Gaza City’s Al-Shifa Hospital, where he had gone to cover the Israeli army’s hospital raid, which it believed to be a place where Hamas was located. In an interview with Al Jazeera after his release, al-Ghoul said Israeli forces destroyed his equipment and arrested other journalists who had assembled in a room dedicated to media teams. He said journalists were stripped of their clothes, forced to lie on their stomachs, blindfolded, hands tied and the soldiers would open fire to scare them if there was any movement. In a statement to CNN’s Oliver Darcy, an IDF spokesperson said, “We are not aware of the detention of a man named Ismail al-Ghoul.”
- Fox Nation has renewed its crime series Crime Cam 24/7 for a second season. Hosted by Live PD alumnus and retired Tulsa, Okla., police officer Sean “Sticks” Larkin, new episodes are set to roll out every Friday, beginning on March 29 at 6 p.m. ET. “When originally launching Crime Cam 24/7, the program was the most watched on the platform for two consecutive months. Sticks has been a wonderful addition to Fox Nation, and we’re looking forward to carrying this momentum into season two,” said Lauren Patterson, Fox Nation president, who also announced the renewal. Larkin added, “Despite being a police officer for nearly 25 years, I am still in dismay of the criminal acts and behavior that are caught on camera, and right here in season two of Crime Cam 24/7, I know you will be too.”
- CNN’s Sara Sidner and ESPN’s Hannah Storm are sharing their journeys of battling breast cancer. Sidner, who announced her Stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis on air, recently shared a video diary on CNN of her progress during treatment (video below). “It feels like it’s never going to end,” Sidner said, recounting the various phases of treatment she will have to go through, “but it’s just one treatment at a time.” Storm, meanwhile, in a story available on ESPN Front Row, recounts the moment she found out she had been diagnosed with Stage Zero breast cancer, how she responded to the news and the route she opted for treatment. “Everyone’s cancer journey is different, so take from this story what you will, but if there is one thing I hope you take away with, it’s always to be your best advocate regarding your health,” Storm said.
- Fox and Friends host Steve Doocy recently received The Washington Post profile treatment, which looked at how Doocy has emerged as the “resident dissenter” on the morning show. The Post notes that “Doocy lately seems to enjoy sparking hot-button on-screen debate at a time of day when television viewers are accustomed to light banter and soft segments. And he’s doing so in an era when Fox’s sway over the direction of the Republican Party has never been greater.”
- Finally, during America’s Newsroom on Monday, Doocy’s Fox News colleague Bill Hemmer talked about his recent trip where he was embedded with the U.S. Navy at its Ice Camp in the Arctic Ocean. Hemmer was there to learn about the military options in the region. He traveled to Alaska, where he was embedded with the U.S. Military aboard a United States Navy submarine that surfaced through the ice in the Arctic Ocean. Hemmer looked at the military’s national security challenges as Russia and China aim to gain control of the region. Dealing with uncomfortable temperatures, he also looked at sea passages for ocean freight. Watch the video below.
