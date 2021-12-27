Thursday, Dec. 23 Scoreboard: The Five Remains Most-Watched on Cable News

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 279 | CNN: 107 | MSNBC: 94
Prime: FNC: 334 | CNN: 143 | MSNBC: 148
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
265
|Lead:
124
|Ddline:
129
|5PM
|Five:
458
|Blitzer:
159
|Ddline:
—
|6PM
|Spcl Rprt:
367
|Blitzer:
136
|TheBeat:
103
|7PM
|Primetime:
305
|Outfrnt:
139
|Reid:
93
|8PM
|TCTnight:
399
|AC360:
169
|Hayes:
117
|9PM
|HntySpcl:
305
|Tonight:
140
|Maddow:
221
|10PM
|Angle:
297
|DLmnTnt:
119
|O’Donnell:
106
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
281
|360 Spcl:
91
|11thHour:
79
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.677 | CNN: 539 | MSNBC: 873
Prime: FNC: 2.062 | CNN: 554 | MSNBC: 1.422
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
1.385
|Lead:
730
|Ddline:
1.148
|5PM
|Five:
3.091
|Blitzer:
713
|Ddline:
—-
|6PM
|Spcl Rprt:
2.196
|Blitzer:
602
|TheBeat:
925
|7PM
|Primetime:
1.816
|Outfrnt:
618
|Reid:
858
|8PM
|TCTnight:
2.536
|AC360:
676
|Hayes:
1.159
|9PM
|HntySpcl:
1.984
|Tonight:
562
|Maddow:
1.850
|10PM
|Angle:
1.666
|DLmnTnt:
424
|O’Donnell:
1.257
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
1.501
|360 Spcl:
359
|11th Hour:
791