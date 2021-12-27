Ratings

Thursday, Dec. 23 Scoreboard: The Five Remains Most-Watched on Cable News

By A.J. Katz 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 279 | CNN: 107 | MSNBC: 94
Prime: FNC: 334 | CNN: 143 | MSNBC: 148

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
265		 Lead:
124		 Ddline:
129
5PM Five:
458		 Blitzer:
159		 Ddline:
6PM Spcl Rprt:
367		 Blitzer:
136		 TheBeat:
103
7PM Primetime:
305		 Outfrnt:
139		 Reid:
93
8PM TCTnight:
399		 AC360:
169		 Hayes:
117
9PM HntySpcl:
305		 Tonight:
140		 Maddow:
221
10PM Angle:
297		 DLmnTnt:
119		 O’Donnell:
106
11PM Gutfeld:
281		 360 Spcl:
91		 11thHour:
79

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.677 | CNN: 539 | MSNBC: 873
Prime: FNC: 2.062 | CNN: 554 | MSNBC: 1.422

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
1.385		 Lead:
730		 Ddline:
1.148
5PM Five:
3.091		 Blitzer:
713		 Ddline:
—-
6PM Spcl Rprt:
2.196		 Blitzer:
602		 TheBeat:
925
7PM Primetime:
1.816		 Outfrnt:
618		 Reid:
858
8PM TCTnight:
2.536		 AC360:
676		 Hayes:
1.159
9PM HntySpcl:
1.984		 Tonight:
562		 Maddow:
1.850
10PM Angle:
1.666		 DLmnTnt:
424		 O’Donnell:
1.257
11PM Gutfeld:
1.501		 360 Spcl:
359		 11th Hour:
791

 

