These TV Newsers Ran the New York City Marathon This Year

By A.J. Katz 

A quintet of TV newsers accomplished the 2021 New York City Marathon this past Sunday: MSNBC/NBC News’ host Willie Geist, MSNBC/NBC News meteorologist Bill Karins, ABC News correspondent Will Reeve, NY1’s Alyssa Paolicelli and FBN’s Cheryl Casone.

Geist, the MSNBC Morning Joe co-host and NBC Sunday Today host, accomplished an impressive feat by breaking the four-hour mark in what was his first full 26.2 mile marathon ever. Geist said that he raised nearly $300,000 for the Michael J. Fox foundation. It’s a cause close to his heart. Geist’s father, longtime CBS Sunday Morning journalist Bill Geist, has suffered from Parkinson’s for years.

He also got an unexpected visit from his colleague Stephanie Ruhle.

Not to be outdone, Geist’s NBC colleague Bill Karins, an experienced marathon runner, finished this year’s marathon in an impressive 3 hours and 38 minutes, easily his best performance to-date.

An ABC News correspondent, Will Reeve raised an impressive $400,000 for the Christopher and Dana Reeve foundation in 2021. The last time Reeve ran the marathon (2016), he raised around $42,000. Quite an achievement.

Reeve, 29, was just three years old when his father, best known for playing Superman, was paralyzed in 1995, and was only 11 when the actor died in 2004. Two years later, his mother Dana Reeve died of lung cancer at the age of 44.

Here’s Reeve talking about his performance and money raised Monday morning on GMA.

A general assignment reporter for Spectrum NY1, Alyssa Paolicelli completed the marathon in four hours, 22 minutes. This was the reporter’s first NYC marathon.

 

She receives a lot of support from her NY1 colleagues:

Fox Business host Cheryl Casone also ran in this year’s NYC marathon, her fifth! She completed this year’s race in five hours and 55 minutes, which is 15 minutes better than her 2019 performance.

 

Fox Business’ Mornings with Maria dedicated a minute-long segment to Casone’s achievement.

