These On-Air News Personalities Wore Purple in Show of Support for LGBTQ+ Youth

By A.J. Katz 

On Thursday, TV news networks and specific shows, as well as streaming services, American landmarks, sports leagues and various other organizations took part in 2023 GLAAD Spirit Day, the world’s largest and most visible LGBTQ+ anti-bullying campaign.

On-air talent wore purple and spoke on their shows about LGBTQ youth and bullying. Purple symbolizes spirit on the rainbow flag.

NBC’s Today, ABC’s The View, and CNBC have participated each year and participated yet again in this year’s Spirit Day, as well as NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Univision’s morning show Despierta America, Telemundo’s morning show Hoy Dia, and many more.

GLAAD Spirit Day debuted in 2010.

ABC’s The View

Carl Quintanilla

The Five’s Jessica Tarlov

 

Jamie Erdahl, Good Morning Football

