These On-Air News Personalities Wore Purple in Show of Support for LGBTQ+ Youth

On Thursday, TV news networks and specific shows, as well as streaming services, American landmarks, sports leagues and various other organizations took part in 2023 GLAAD Spirit Day, the world’s largest and most visible LGBTQ+ anti-bullying campaign.

On-air talent wore purple and spoke on their shows about LGBTQ youth and bullying. Purple symbolizes spirit on the rainbow flag.

NBC’s Today, ABC’s The View, and CNBC have participated each year and participated yet again in this year’s Spirit Day, as well as NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Univision’s morning show Despierta America, Telemundo’s morning show Hoy Dia, and many more.

Advertisement

GLAAD Spirit Day debuted in 2010.

Here’s why we’re all wearing purple in Studio 1A today 💜 pic.twitter.com/DdtUKamvCR — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 19, 2023

Nathan Lane and Bowen Yang tell us about their new musical comedy movie: “It’s just refreshing in this day and age of intense political correctness and ‘don’t say gay’ and banning books.” “This movie doesn’t seem to care what you think.” https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/DxyxmvG3AK — The View (@TheView) October 19, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Despierta America (@despiertamerica)