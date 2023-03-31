These Are the Gracie Awards Honorees for 2023

On Thursday, The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation announced the winners of their 48th Annual Gracie Awards, which recognize individual achievement and programming by, for and about women in all facets of media and entertainment.

On the national TV news front, NBC News/MSNBC is being honored with six Gracies (along with three honorable mentions), while there are three for CNN, three for ABC and two for CBS.

The Gracie Awards will hold a live in-person ceremony on May 23, 2023, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles.

Below is a rundown of who won 2023 Gracies in national TV news categories. You click here to see the rest of the honorees.

Debora Patta

CBS News

On-Air Talent – News or News Magazine [TV-National]

Paola Ramos (“Field Report with Paola Ramos”)

MSNBC

Reporter / Correspondent [TV – National]

Talia Parkinson-Jones (TODAY with Hoda and Jenna)

NBC News

Producer- Entertainment Daytime [TV – National]

Unprotected Series (NBC Nightly News)

NBC News

News Feature Series [TV – National]

Molly Hunter – A Mother’s War

NBC News NOW/MSNBC

Documentary – International Investigation [TV – National]

Zahra Ullah

CNN

Producer- News [TV – National]

ABC News Live: Prime with Linsey Davis

ABC News

News Program [TV – National]

ABC News Studios: Let The World See

ABC News

Limited Series – Unscripted [TV – National]

In Real Life: Attacked Behind The Wheel

Scripps News

Investigative Feature [TV – National]

Iranian Women (Hoda Kotb)

NBC News – TODAY

Interview Feature [TV – National]

The War in Ukraine (TODAY)

NBC News

Hard News Feature [TV – National]

Unprotected: Inside the Child Welfare Crisis (NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt)

NBC News

News Feature Series [TV – National]

WWII Veteran Honored (CBS Mornings)

CBS News

Soft News Feature [TV – National]

The Deja Vu Show

ABC News

Talk Show [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

CNN Style

CNN Digital

Website – Information/Entertainment [DM – National]

Losing my wife and son: Husband shares the tragic reality of postpartum depression

CNN, As Equals

Original Online Programming – Standalone Video – Hard News [DM – National]