These Are the Gracie Awards Honorees for 2023

On Thursday, The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation announced the winners of their 48th Annual Gracie Awards, which recognize individual achievement and programming by, for and about women in all facets of media and entertainment.
On the national TV news front, NBC News/MSNBC is being honored with six Gracies (along with three honorable mentions), while there are three for CNN, three for ABC and two for CBS.
The Gracie Awards will hold a live in-person ceremony on May 23, 2023, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles.
Debora Patta
CBS News
On-Air Talent – News or News Magazine [TV-National]
Paola Ramos (“Field Report with Paola Ramos”)
MSNBC
Reporter / Correspondent [TV – National]
Talia Parkinson-Jones (TODAY with Hoda and Jenna)
NBC News
Producer- Entertainment Daytime [TV – National]
Unprotected Series (NBC Nightly News)
NBC News
News Feature Series [TV – National]
Molly Hunter – A Mother’s War
NBC News NOW/MSNBC
Documentary – International Investigation [TV – National]
Zahra Ullah
CNN
Producer- News [TV – National]
ABC News Live: Prime with Linsey Davis
ABC News
News Program [TV – National]
ABC News Studios: Let The World See
ABC News
Limited Series – Unscripted [TV – National]
In Real Life: Attacked Behind The Wheel
Scripps News
Investigative Feature [TV – National]
Iranian Women (Hoda Kotb)
NBC News – TODAY
Interview Feature [TV – National]
The War in Ukraine (TODAY)
NBC News
Hard News Feature [TV – National]
Unprotected: Inside the Child Welfare Crisis (NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt)
NBC News
News Feature Series [TV – National]
WWII Veteran Honored (CBS Mornings)
CBS News
Soft News Feature [TV – National]
The Deja Vu Show
ABC News
Talk Show [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]
CNN Style
CNN Digital
Website – Information/Entertainment [DM – National]
Losing my wife and son: Husband shares the tragic reality of postpartum depression
CNN, As Equals
Original Online Programming – Standalone Video – Hard News [DM – National]