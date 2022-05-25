These Anchors and Correspondents Are on Location Covering Uvalde, Texas School Shooting

National TV newsers are headed to Ulvade, Texas to cover the horrific school shooting at an elementary school in Ulvade, Texas that took the lives of at least 19 students and two adults. This is the deadliest school shooting in Texas history—and the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the 2012 attack at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Ct.

David Muir will lead ABC News’ coverage from Uvalde, beginning Wednesday. Correspondent Mireya Villarreal will continue reporting from the scene, along with GMA3 and 20/20 co-anchor Amy Robach, ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis, Nightline co-anchor Byron Pitts and chief national correspondent Matt Gutman.

With Norah O’Donnell still recovering from Covid (something yours truly can relate to!), CBS anchor Tony Dokoupil will anchor CBS Mornings and the CBS Evening News Wednesday from Uvalde.

Shepard Smith will be live from Uvalde Wednesday for his evening newscast on CNBC, which will air from 6-8 p.m. ET (versus his usual 7-8 p.m. ET). Correspondents Valerie Castro and Perry Russom will also be on site in Texas to cover the story for The News with Shepard Smith.

CNN has a robust presence on the ground in Uvalde right now, including Anderson Cooper, John Berman, Alisyn Camerota, Adrienne Broaddus, Shimon Prokupecz, Jason Carroll, Ed Lavandera, Lucy Kafanov, Rosa Flores, Boris Sanchez, Don Lemon and Gary Tuchman. For CNN digital, there’s Nicole Chavez and Alaa Elassar. Gus Valdes and Ana Maria Mejia are on the ground for CNN en Español, as well as Mike Valerio and Chris Nguyen for CNN Newsource.

For Fox News, Bill Melugin is live on the ground outside Robb Elementary in Uvalde. FNC correspondent Jeff Paul and Cross Country host Lawrence Jones are also on site in the south Texas town.

On MSNBC, José Díaz-Balart will anchor MSNBC Reports live coverage from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. from Uvalde, and Ali Velshi will anchor MSNBC’s 9 p.m. hour from Uvalde.

Over at NBC, Savannah Guthrie anchored Today from Uvalde, while Lester Holt will anchor a special hour-long edition of NBC Nightly News from the South Texas town. Tom Llamas will anchor the network’s streaming newscast, Top Story, Wednesday evening from Uvalde.

Joining the NBC News and MSNBC anchors on the ground will be: NBC News correspondent Morgan Chesky, NBC News correspondent Gabe Gutierrez, NBC News correspondent Garrett Haake and NBC News correspondent Kerry Sanders.

PBS NewsHour chief correspondent Amna Nawaz is reporting from Uvalde for the evening newscast.

For Telemundo, evening news anchor Julio Vaqueiro will be broadcasting live Wednesday from Uvalde during a special one-hour evening newscast. Nacho Lozano, an anchor on the network’s morning show, hoyDia, was reporting live from Uvalde this morning. Noticias Telemundo also has three correspondents (Edgar Munoz, Francisco Cuevas and Damia Bonmati), as well as correspondents from Telemundo local stations on the ground.

Elsewhere, Marlene Guzman, Francisco Cobos, and Nidia Cavazos are on the ground covering the story for Univision.