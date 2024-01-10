The Will Cain Show to Air on Fox News Digital Platforms Beginning Jan. 15

The Will Cain Show 5 will be available on live video on Fox News Digital platforms, starting Monday, Jan. 15. The Will Cain Show is Fox News Audio’s top weekly original podcast and will now air live with video on www.foxnews.com at noon ET every Monday through Thursday.

The show tackles the latest headlines from Cain’s perspective, along with long-form interviews with high-profile figures and live calls from viewers and listeners. Fridays will feature a bonus audio-only podcast that focuses on sports and culture.

In commenting on the announcement, Cain said, “This is it! This is what I want to be a part of in our national conversation. More. More engagement, more debate, more dangerous conversations, more free-thinking, more fun.”

Cain joined Fox News in 2020 and is also a Fox & Friends Weekend co-host alongside Rachel Campos-Duffy and Pete Hegseth.

In addition to Fox News Digital, The Will Cain Show will also be available on the Fox News YouTube channel. The show will also be produced for national syndication on terrestrial radio and be available for download on all podcast platforms following its live airing.