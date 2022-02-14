The White House Correspondents’ Dinner Returns This Year, and Trevor Noah Is Featured Entertainer

The White House Correspondents’ Association announced Monday that the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner is returning this year and will take place on Saturday, April 30. This is the first WHCD since 2019 and, for the first time since 2016, the sitting president will likely attend.

Daily Show host Trevor Noah will be the featured entertainer at this year’s dinner.

“The White House Correspondents’ Dinner celebrates Americans’ freedoms and the working people who bring the news to the world,” said WHCA president and CBS News Radio’s Steven Portnoy. “Trevor is an incredible talent who keeps us laughing—and thinking—four nights a week,” Portnoy added. “We can’t wait for him to help bring our 100-year Washington tradition ‘Back to Abnormal.’” (Back to Abnormal is the name of Noah’s comedy tour.)

Noah will host the 64th Annual Grammy Awards this year. He has written, produced and starred in 11 comedy specials. His most recent, Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia, received an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Variety Show and a Grammy Award nomination for Best Comedy Album.

The last time the annual dinner featured an entertainer was 2018, when Daily Show writer/contributor Michelle Wolf performed a routine that some attendees and members of the media considered “too harsh.” Wolf made jokes about Trump administration officials such as then-press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The 2019 dinner featured no entertainer and instead was headlined by historian Ron Chernow.

The annual event was canceled the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and former President Trump did not attend the dinners during his presidency.