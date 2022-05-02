The Weather Channel Turns 40, Launches New Ad-Supported Spanish Language Streaming Weather Service

The Weather Channel turns 40 today, and here’s a message from the network’s on-air team:

We all gathered this morning for @weatherchannel‘s 40th Anniversary! pic.twitter.com/FYGjozgotg — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) May 2, 2022

On this landmark day, The Weather Channel is also announcing the launch of a new free 24/7 ad-supported Spanish-language weather streaming service, The Weather Channel en Español. The service is now available across OTT platforms, all mobile devices, and is also accessible via The Weather Channel app. TWC has also signed major sponsors to back the service including Ford, Geico, General Motors, Toyota, Walmart and others.

The Weather Channel en Español features a variety of Spanish language weather content, including locally specific forecasting, storytelling that will help viewers understand the variation behind weather events, climate science, and its human impact. Also, the new free-streaming network will utilize the full resources of The Weather Channel, including the network’s immersive mixed reality (IMR) technology.

“The Hispanic marketplace is indexing extremely well with streaming services and is severely underserved. Our launch of The Weather Channel en Español is historic—and is a recognition of the continued and significant growth of the U.S. Hispanic population and the constant need to keep the entire public informed and safe as multi-billion dollar weather disasters are on the rise—especially in communities where Spanish is spoken as both the primary and secondary language in millions of households throughout America,” said Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman and CEO of The Weather Channel parent company, Allen Media Group.

The first on-camera meteorologists to join The Weather Channel en Español are Albert Martinez, Henry Golac, Milmar Ramirez, Jessica Fernandez, Abel Hernandez and Lorena Lim.

Martinez brings over 13 years of experience to The Weather Channel en Español and is one of the most popular Spanish weathercasters on Spanish language TV. Martinez previously served as Chief Meteorologist for Univision Despierta America, Edicion Digital, Noticiero Univision and Univision’s streaming service PrendeTV.

Golac most served as Chief Meteorologist at Telemundo in Arizona—and has also held various roles at Univision Orlando, Radio Exito 105.5 FM and America Teve Channel 41.

Ramirez was recently an anchor at Telemundo and Univision in Dallas, where she presented the weather forecast, as well as planned and coordinated severe weather coverage.

Fernandez joins the network from Univision 23 Miami and previously held positions as a meteorologist at NBC KGNS 8 Gray Television in Laredo, Texas and WSVN Channel 7 Miami/Sunbeam Television.

Hernandez brings more than 20 years of experience as a weather presenter in major Hispanic markets like New York, Miami, Dallas and San Antonio.

Lim joins The Weather Channel en Español from Salt Lake City, where she was a chief meteorologist for the Telemundo local station.