The View’s Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro Test Positive for Covid-19 Moments Before Kamala Harris Interview

The View co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were pulled from the stage mid-segment on Friday morning’s show after testing positive for Covid-19 just moments before Vice President Kamala Harris was set to make her first live, in-studio appearance since being sworn in last January.

Harris was supposed to appear at the table during the Hot Topics segment, but instead, the show returned from a commercial break, and co-host Joy Behar said “Okay, we’re back. There seems to be something happening here that I’m not 100% aware of. Can someone please apprise me for a second.” Then, a male voice told Hostin and Navarro, “we need the two of you step off for a second,” and they exited the stage. Behar then asked, “Should I introduce the vice president?” One producer said yes, but another said no, and Behar threw to another commercial break.

When the show returned, Behar clarified that two of her fellow hosts had tested positive despite being fully vaccinated: “Since this is going to be a major news story any minute now, what happened is that Sunny and Ana both apparently tested positive for Covid. No matter how hard we try, these things happen. They probably have a breakthrough case, and they’ll be okay, I’m sure, because they’re both vaccinated up the wazoo. And the vice president is being prepped for her arrival, they clean the table, they did the hands, everyone’s getting all cleaned up. And she’ll be out here in a second.”

Then, Behar and fellow host Sarah Haines took audience questions for two segments while waiting to determine if Harris would, in fact, appear on set.

Instead the vice president appeared remotely to discuss the latest on Covid-19 and other issues across the country, including Afghanistan, immigration and voting rights.

.@VP Harris: “Sunny [Hostin] and Ana [Navarro] are strong women and I know they’re fine, but it really also does speak to the fact that they’re vaccinated and vaccines really make all the difference because otherwise we would be concerned about hospitalization and worse.” pic.twitter.com/m5NMwT5dk8 — The View (@TheView) September 24, 2021

There was no immediate comment from ABC.