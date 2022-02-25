The Talk’s Amanda Kloots ‘Will Be Missing Some Days at Work’ After Positive Covid-19 Test

Amanda Kloots, a co-host on the CBS daytime talk show The Talk, announced that she’ll be “missing some days from work” after testing positive for Covid-19.

The CBS talk show co-host shared her diagnosis in an Instagram post on Thursday. Kloots notes that she is currently quarantining, and added that she was feeling “completely normal now” and that she is both vaccinated and boosted, “which is very much putting me at ease.”

Kloots, who joined The Talk in Jan. 2021, said the news was a surprise after recently returning from a trip to Mexico, where she tested negative before her flight home. It’s the first time, she says, she’s tested positive for the coronavirus “since the pandemic.”

Kloots’ experience with the pandemic is difficult and personal. She chronicled details of her late husband Nick Cordero’s own Covid-19 diagnosis, hospitalization and eventual death on July 5, 2020. Cordero, who was only 41 when he died and had no pre-existing conditions, spent more than three months in the hospital and was put on a ventilator and had his leg amputated during his treatment.