Executive Producer and Showrunner of CBS’ The Talk, Heather Gray Dies at Age 50

Executive producer and showrunner of CBS’ The Talk, Heather Gray, died in Los Angeles over the weekend at the age of 50.

CBS stated that Gray was “bravely battling an unforgiving disease,” but did not disclose additional details concerning cause of death.

A veteran producer on The Tyra Banks Show, Gray joined The Talk midway through its inaugural season in 2010 as senior supervising producer. She was promoted to co-ep the following year and eventually named executive producer of the daytime talker in 2019.

Gray earned two Daytime Emmy Awards, for best talk show, entertainment, in 2016 and 2018, along with an NAACP Image Award in 2016.

Staff from The Talk received a memo (included below) concerning the tragic death of Gray. It’s signed by CBS president and CEO George Cheeks, CBS Studios president David Stapf, CBS Network Entertainment president Kelly Kahl, CBS Network Entertainment senior executive vp programming Thom Sherman, CBS Network Entertainment executive vp current programs Amy Reisenbach and CBS Network Entertainment senior vp daytime programs Laurie Seidman.