The Rachel Maddow Show Will Air Exclusively on Mondays Starting in May

Rachel Maddow made her highly-anticipated return to MSNBC tonight, and had some news to share about her future.

Maddow announced that she will be switching to weekly shows beginning May 2 – Mondays only. For the rest of this month, she will be on at 9 p.m. Monday through Thursdays, no Fridays, and after that, The Rachel Maddow Show, which premiered in September 2008, will feature rotating hosts on Tuesdays-Fridays.

The nights when Maddow is not on air, MSNBC’s 9 p.m. hour will be referred to as MSNBC Prime, not The Rachel Maddow Show.

The network’s highest-rated host has been taking some time off from her primetime program to work on side projects, including as an executive producer on a Focus Features movie based on her book and award-winning podcast Bag Man, about a political bribery scandal involving former vp Spiro Agnew.

Maddow is also developing a new podcast and working on the launch of a production shop with former MSNBC president Phil Griffin.

These projects are part of the $30 million per year contract she signed last summer to remain with NBCUniversal, a deal that gives her “the freedom to pursue a range of formats including film and TV series.”

“One of the things I realized … to my surprise, is that I actually don’t really need another hiatus,” Maddow told viewers on Monday. “This one was great, but I think I only needed the one. I do still have all these other irons in the fire, all these other things I’m working on that I want to bring to fruition, none of them are fast, all of them take a long time, and I’m still working on all of them, but I don’t think I need another big stretch of time off.”

Maddow also gave a shout-out to Ali Velshi, her primary fill-in at 9 p.m. Velshi spent five weeks anchoring the program from Hungary, Poland and Ukraine.