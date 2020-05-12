The President of the United States Suggests Joe Scarborough May Have Committed Murder

Not a headline I ever thought I’d write when I took this job roughly four years ago, but here we are.

President Trump was seemingly “hate-watching” MSNBC’s Morning Joe this morning, and not pleased with what he was hearing from co-host Joe Scarborough (something that’s probably often the case), the president decided to tweet conspiracy theory attacks towards him.

When will they open a Cold Case on the Psycho Joe Scarborough matter in Florida. Did he get away with murder? Some people think so. Why did he leave Congress so quietly and quickly? Isn’t it obvious? What’s happening now? A total nut job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2020

Before entering TV news in 2003 as host of Scarborough Country, Scarborough was a Republican congressman representing the Fort Walton Beach area of the Florida panhandle (Florida’s 1st District). Trump was apparently referring to the 2001 death of Lori Klausutis, who worked as a congressional staffer in his office.

Klausutis’ autopsy revealed she had an undiagnosed heart condition, and a coroner concluded she died after passing out and hitting her head in a fall, according to a 2017 report in the AP. She was not struck by another person, the coroner said, and Scarborough was in the nation’s capital at the time of her death.

As MSNBC contributor Kurt Bardella was leaving the segment, he told Scarborough that Trump was tweeting about the Morning Joe host.

Scarborough responded directly to Trump: “For your sake, as I’ve been saying for years—Donald, for your sake, and for the sake of America, you need to stop watching our show, OK? It’s not good for you. I think that might be why you go out and, like, you’re distracted. You’re tweeting so much.”

He added: “Why don’t you turn off the television, and why don’t you start working, OK?” he continued. “You do your job, we’ll do ours, and America will be much better off for that. Just go. Turn off the TV, Donald.”

