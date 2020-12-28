The 2021 TVNewser Challenge: Make Your Predictions

2020 was one of the most shocking years in recent memory. Focusing exclusively on the television news business, the coronavirus pandemic forced executives, producers and talent—both in front of and behind the camera—to rethink how they produce television journalism in this age of social distancing and working from home. What made 2020 even more difficult for the business was these on-the-fly changes had to be made in the midst of a presidential election year.

We spoke with the network presidents and talent earlier this month about what they learned from 2020, and how their shows and networks might change in 2021.

Now, we’re asking you to predict what will happen across the industry in 2021.

We’ll reveal the 2020 TVNewser Challenge results later in the week, but first, we’re sharing the 2021 TVNewser Challenge!

Voting ends Jan. 8, 2021. Good luck!



What news organization will Donald Trump most closely align himself with after the presidency?



Which cable news host will average the most viewers in 2021?



Will a weekday cable news anchor or opinion host jump to another network in 2021?



How will Newsmax fare in 2021?



Which morning show is most likely to see an anchor/host change in 2021?



To which network will Pres.-elect Biden grant his first interview as sitting president?



Will WarnerMedia launch a CNN-branded streaming news service in 2021?



Will Jeff Zucker be the president of CNN at this time next year?



When will most TV newsers return to the office?

Comments