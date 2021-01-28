Telemundo Is Launching a Live Morning Show, and Here’s How It Will Be Different From Its Predecessor

Telemundo is revamping its live three-hour morning news block. Un Nuevo Día will become hoy Día, and the new show is set to launch Monday, Feb. 15. hoy Día will continue to air weekdays at 7 a.m./6 a.m. CT on Telemundo.

The show will have a “news-first” approach, so it’ll be offering more news (exclusives, breaking news and newsmaker interviews) in addition to human-interest, entertainment and lifestyle segments. The new show will be now be under the leadership of Noticias Telemundo, which was not the case previously.

Think a Spanish language version of NBC’s Today franchise.

“hoy Día comes at the right time to fill a void for Latinos who are looking for useful news and information to kick-off and plan their day, delivered in a family-friendly entertaining format,” Telemundo svp of news specials and programs Patsy Loris said in a statement. “We are thrilled to introduce a completely new and fresh morning show led by a team of seasoned journalists and experts to help our viewers start their day with the latest information on current events, entertainment and weather, coupled with delicious cooking tips for healthy living.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actual look will be different, “with a large set featuring several places for hosts and guests to gather, see-through video monitors and an updated on-screen graphics package featuring, as Loris put it, ‘vivid colors that can help you wake up in the morning when you’re having that cup of coffee.'”

hoy Día will also feature new hosts. Arantxa Loizaga, Nacho Lozano and Nicole Suárez will serve as hoy Dia news anchors, while Adamari López and Stephanie Himonidis will serve as entertainment hosts. Carlos Robles is the show’s chief meteorologist, and Alfredo Oropeza is the morning show resident executive chef.

Loizaga most recently anchored Univision’s national weekend newscast, and Lozano comes to Telemundo from Mexico’s Grupo Imagen.

Here’s more info on hoy Dia’s hosts:

• Arantxa Loizaga, News Anchor – A renowned bilingual news anchor returns to Telemundo, bringing more than 15 years of experience reporting for US Hispanic audiences. Throughout her career, Loizaga has done extensive coverage of significant events such as the immigration crisis, natural disasters and national and international political events, as well as interviews with prominent newsmakers. Most recently, she anchored Univision’s national weekend newscast edition.

• Nacho Lozano, News Anchor – A well-respected journalist who joins Telemundo network for the first time, with close to 20 years of experience reporting for TV, radio and print in his native Mexico. Lozano has covered major events including elections, breaking news and television specials on natural disasters. He is a published author and frequent columnist for various publications. Previously, Lozano was a news anchor, and radio and television host at Grupo Imagen in Mexico.

• Nicole Suárez, News Anchor – With more than 10 years of experience in the field, this Emmy-award winning journalist is currently a news correspondent for Noticias Telemundo and the news anchor for the network’s morning show, in addition to covering major news stories for the network. Suarez began her career in her native Chicago, where she became one of the youngest anchors in the city working with Tribune Publishing.

• Adamari López, Entertainment Host – One of the most cherished international stars in Spanish-language TV with a successful career in the world of telenovelas, this Emmy award-winning personality debuted as a morning show host on Telemundo’s Un Nuevo Día in 2012. She is also a published author and has been recognized as “Person of the Year” by People en Español for her continued charitable efforts.

• Stephanie Himonidis, Entertainment Host – This versatile and dynamic Emmy-award winning TV and radio personality has been a host on Telemundo’s Un Nuevo Día since 2019 and previously hosted Telemundo Los Angeles’ Acceso Total, in addition to contributing to several network specials. She also hosts and executive produces the “El Show de la Chiquibaby” radio show, which can be heard on more than 50 radio stations throughout the country.

• Alfredo Oropeza, Executive Chef – The internationally renowned Mexican chef will be leading the kitchen and cooking segments by sharing his exquisite recipes that celebrate the origins, taste and color of Latin American cuisine. Having joined Telemundo in late 2020, this author of four best-selling books shares his passion for cooking with healthy cooking techniques that promote good and environmentally friendly eating habits.

• Carlos Robles, Chief Meteorologist – This Emmy-award winning meteorologist has more than 15 years of experience during which he has reported on multiple major atmospheric events, as well as completed multiple special reports on scientific topics, including his award-winning series on NASA Zero Gravity flights. He joins the network from KTMD Telemundo 47 in Houston, where he has served as Chief Meteorologist since 2016.

