Telemundo Center in Miami Hosts Signature NBC News Broadcasts Ahead of GOP Presidential Primary Debate

With the third GOP presidential primary debate taking place on Wednesday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, NBC News has been camped at the Telemundo Center in Miami, broadcasting two of its signature shows out of the facility.

The NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt and Meet the Press with Kristen Welker have been using the Telemundo Center as their temporary home as both journalists prepare for Wednesday’s debate. Holt and Welker will be co-moderators alongside Hugh Hewitt, a conservative talk personality and host of The Hugh Hewitt Show on Salem Radio Network.

This past Sunday’s edition of Meet the Press originated from the Telemundo Center, Holt broadcasted from the building on Monday and will do the same on Tuesday.

Fun fact: Holt has been anchoring his live newscast at the same time that Noticias Telemundo’s Julio Vaqueiro anchors his evening newscast, which means this week, the Telemundo Center has served as the home for two national newscasts broadcasting simultaneously.

In addition to that, MSNBC’s Jose Diaz-Balart and Katie Phang often host their respective MSNBC shows from Telemundo Center.

Having opened in April 2018, Telemundo Center is a 500,000-square-foot facility on 21 acres, with 13 studios and two digital production spaces. It is the only multimedia production and broadcasting facility in the nation that can produce news, sports, entertainment (scripted and reality), international, and digital content – all under one roof.

Other NBCUniversal News Group talent who have taken advantage of the facility as of late include Chris Hayes, who in April did a special show in front of a live audience. CNBC’s Jim Cramer, NBC News Now’s Tom Llamas, and MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez have also led their respective shows from Telemundo HQ.

*UPDATE: Llamas is anchoring Top Story on NBC News Now live Tuesday from Telemundo Center. He’s in Miami ahead of the debate where he will be anchoring a one-hour, pre-debate special with Hallie Jackson on the NBC News streaming service at 7 p.m. Llamas and Jackson will then pickup post-debate special coverage airing on NBC and on NBC News Now at 10 p.m. ET.