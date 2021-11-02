Sunday, Oct. 31 Scoreboard: Fox News Edges CNN in Primetime Demo

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 125 | CNN: 66 | MSNBC: 30
Prime: FNC: 106 | CNN: 99 | MSNBC: 19
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
81
|Newsroom:
61
|Voss Rprts:
25
|5PM
|SunShow:
106
|Newsroom:
64
|Sharpton:
36
|6PM
|Report:
93
|Newsroom:
46
|Voices:
27
|7PM
|Gowdy:
106
|Newsroom:
58
|Voices:
33
|8PM
|Levin:
122
|Dna:
76
|Hasan:
32
|9PM
|Hilton:
129
|Diana:
129
|Mohyeldin:
14
|10PM
|FNC Spcl:
66
|Lisa Ling:
93
|Voices:
11
|11PM
|LifeLibty:
62
|Dna:
52
|Hsn Show:
13
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.013 | CNN: 1.101 | MSNBC: 214
Prime: FNC: 1.101 | CNN: 541 | MSNBC: 214
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
618
|Newsroom:
353
|Voss Rprts:
266
|5PM
|SunShow:
953
|Newsroom:
403
|Sharpton:
347
|6PM
|Report:
895
|Newsroom:
306
|Voices:
249
|7PM
|Gowdy:
1.337
|Newsroom:
272
|Voices:
232
|8PM
|Levin:
1.509
|Dna:
416
|Hasan:
280
|9PM
|Hilton:
1.211
|Diana:
756
|Mohyeldin:
202
|10PM
|FNC Spcl:
584
|Lisa Ling:
450
|Voices:
161
|11PM
|LifeLibty:
526
|Dna:
276
|Hsn Show:
164