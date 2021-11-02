Ratings

Sunday, Oct. 31 Scoreboard: Fox News Edges CNN in Primetime Demo

By A.J. Katz 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 125 | CNN: 66 | MSNBC: 30
Prime: FNC: 106 | CNN: 99 | MSNBC: 19

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
81		 Newsroom:
61		 Voss Rprts:
25
5PM SunShow:
106		 Newsroom:
64		 Sharpton:
36
6PM Report:
93		 Newsroom:
46		 Voices:
27
7PM Gowdy:
106		 Newsroom:
58		 Voices:
33
8PM Levin:
122		 Dna:
76		 Hasan:
32
9PM Hilton:
129		 Diana:
129		 Mohyeldin:
14
10PM FNC Spcl:
66		 Lisa Ling:
93		 Voices:
11
11PM LifeLibty:
62		 Dna:
52		 Hsn Show:
13

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.013 | CNN: 1.101 | MSNBC: 214
Prime: FNC: 1.101 | CNN: 541 | MSNBC: 214

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
618		 Newsroom:
353		 Voss Rprts:
266
5PM SunShow:
953		 Newsroom:
403		 Sharpton:
347
6PM Report:
895		 Newsroom:
306		 Voices:
249
7PM Gowdy:
1.337		 Newsroom:
272		 Voices:
232
8PM Levin:
1.509		 Dna:
416		 Hasan:
280
9PM Hilton:
1.211		 Diana:
756		 Mohyeldin:
202
10PM FNC Spcl:
584		 Lisa Ling:
450		 Voices:
161
11PM LifeLibty:
526		 Dna:
276		 Hsn Show:
164

 

Advertisement
Advertisement