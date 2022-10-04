Ratings

Sunday, Oct. 2 Scoreboard: Mark Levin Earns 1.4 Million Viewers at 8 PM, No. 1 in Primetime

By A.J. Katz 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 117 | CNN: 94 | MSNBC: 29
Prime: FNC: 103 | CNN: 61 | MSNBC: 28

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
88		 Newsroom:
120		 Sanders:
23
5PM SunShow:
99		 Newsroom:
109		 Sharpton:
28
6PM Report:
112		 Newsroom:
81		 Menendez:
21
7PM Gowdy:
112		 Wallace:
66		 Menendez:
30
8PM Levin:
131		 CNN Spcl:
75		 Hasan:
28
9PM Hilton:
91		 Murdochs:
52		 Mohyeldin:
36
10PM Gwdy:
86		 Murdochs:
57		 Model Amer:
20
11PM LifeLbrty:
87		 CNN Spcl:
64		 Hsn:
25

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 966 | CNN: 521 | MSNBC: 356
Prime: FNC: 1.051 | CNN: 411 | MSNBC: 332

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
552		 Newsroom:
669		 Sanders:
305
5PM SunShow:
868		 Newsroom:
720		 Sharpton:
371
6PM Report:
1.037		 Newsroom:
529		 Menendez:
339
7PM Gowdy:
1.239		 Wallace:
446		 Menendez:
428
8PM Levin:
1.400		 CNN Spcl:
484		 Hasan:
402
9PM Hilton:
1.023		 Murdochs:
327		 Mohyeldin:
409
10PM Gwdy:
729		 Murdochs:
421		 Model Amer:
185
11PM LifeLbrty:
604		 CNN Spcl:
328		 Hsn:
176

 

