Sunday, Oct. 2 Scoreboard: Mark Levin Earns 1.4 Million Viewers at 8 PM, No. 1 in Primetime

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 117 | CNN: 94 | MSNBC: 29
Prime: FNC: 103 | CNN: 61 | MSNBC: 28
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
88
|Newsroom:
120
|Sanders:
23
|5PM
|SunShow:
99
|Newsroom:
109
|Sharpton:
28
|6PM
|Report:
112
|Newsroom:
81
|Menendez:
21
|7PM
|Gowdy:
112
|Wallace:
66
|Menendez:
30
|8PM
|Levin:
131
|CNN Spcl:
75
|Hasan:
28
|9PM
|Hilton:
91
|Murdochs:
52
|Mohyeldin:
36
|10PM
|Gwdy:
86
|Murdochs:
57
|Model Amer:
20
|11PM
|LifeLbrty:
87
|CNN Spcl:
64
|Hsn:
25
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 966 | CNN: 521 | MSNBC: 356
Prime: FNC: 1.051 | CNN: 411 | MSNBC: 332
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
552
|Newsroom:
669
|Sanders:
305
|5PM
|SunShow:
868
|Newsroom:
720
|Sharpton:
371
|6PM
|Report:
1.037
|Newsroom:
529
|Menendez:
339
|7PM
|Gowdy:
1.239
|Wallace:
446
|Menendez:
428
|8PM
|Levin:
1.400
|CNN Spcl:
484
|Hasan:
402
|9PM
|Hilton:
1.023
|Murdochs:
327
|Mohyeldin:
409
|10PM
|Gwdy:
729
|Murdochs:
421
|Model Amer:
185
|11PM
|LifeLbrty:
604
|CNN Spcl:
328
|Hsn:
176