Sunday, May 5 Scoreboard: Fox News’ Big Weekend Show is Most-Watched in Total Viewers and Demo

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 94 | CNN: 58 | MSNBC: 52
Prime: FNC: 78 | CNN: 60 | MSNBC: 42
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
71
|Whitfield:
32
|Prime:
36
|5PM
|Saturday Night:
58
|CNN Newsroom:
66
|Sharpton:
42
|6PM
|Scott:
99
|CNN Newsroom:
59
|Capehart:
42
|7PM
|Big Weekend:
124
|CNN Newsroom:
58
|Ayman:
40
|8PM
|Levin:
84
|The Whole Story:
67
|Ayman:
43
|9PM
|Gowdy:
59
|How It Happened:
69
|Melber:
34
|10PM
|Big Weekend:
93
|How It Happened:
44
|Psaki:
51
|11PM
|Levin:
61
|The Whole Story:
41
|Ayman:
39
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Advertisement
Total Day: FNC: 947 | CNN: 390 | MSNBC: 483
Prime: FNC: 1.111 | CNN: 382 | MSNBC: 474
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
806
|Whitfield:
387
|Prime:
441
|5PM
|Saturday Night:
715
|CNN Newsroom:
541
|Sharpton:
468
|6PM
|Scott:
960
|CNN Newsroom:
420
|Capehart:
472
|7PM
|Big Weekend:
1.257
|CNN Newsroom:
375
|Ayman:
477
|8PM
|Levin:
1.250
|The Whole Story:
411
|Ayman:
466
|9PM
|Gowdy:
1.086
|How It Happened:
392
|Melber:
444
|10PM
|Big Weekend:
996
|How It Happened:
343
|Psaki:
512
|11PM
|Levin:
630
|The Whole Story:
200
|Ayman:
333