CNN | Fox News | MSNBC | Ratings

Sunday, May 5 Scoreboard: Fox News’ Big Weekend Show is Most-Watched in Total Viewers and Demo

By Mark Mwachiro 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 94 | CNN: 58 | MSNBC: 52
Prime: FNC: 78 | CNN: 60 | MSNBC: 42

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
71		 Whitfield:
32		 Prime:
36
5PM Saturday Night:
58		 CNN Newsroom:
66		 Sharpton:
42
6PM Scott:
99		 CNN Newsroom:
59		 Capehart:
42
7PM Big Weekend:
124		 CNN Newsroom:
58		 Ayman:
40
8PM Levin:
84		 The Whole Story:
67		 Ayman:
43
9PM Gowdy:
59		 How It Happened:
69		 Melber:
34
10PM Big Weekend:
93		 How It Happened:
44		 Psaki:
51
11PM Levin:
61		 The Whole Story:
41		 Ayman:
39

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Advertisement

Total Day: FNC: 947 | CNN: 390 | MSNBC: 483
Prime: FNC: 1.111 | CNN: 382 | MSNBC: 474

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
806		 Whitfield:
387		 Prime:
441
5PM Saturday Night:
715		 CNN Newsroom:
541		 Sharpton:
468
6PM Scott:
960		 CNN Newsroom:
420		 Capehart:
472
7PM Big Weekend:
1.257		 CNN Newsroom:
375		 Ayman:
477
8PM Levin:
1.250		 The Whole Story:
411		 Ayman:
466
9PM Gowdy:
1.086		 How It Happened:
392		 Melber:
444
10PM Big Weekend:
996		 How It Happened:
343		 Psaki:
512
11PM Levin:
630		 The Whole Story:
200		 Ayman:
333

Advertisement