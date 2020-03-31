Sunday, March 29 Scoreboard: CNN Was Tops in Prime Time Among Adults 25-54

25-54 demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 532 | CNN: 522 | MSNBC: 208
Prime: FNC: 555 | CNN: 595 | MSNBC: 200
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|NewsHQ:
634
|Newsroom:
497
|News:
191
|5PM
|Rpt/PrsConf:
872
|Blitzer/PrsConf:
668
|Shptn/PrsConf.:
218
|6PM
|Prs Conf.:
1157
|Prs Conf.:
957
|Prs Conf.:
326
|7PM
|PrsCnf/FNS:
896
|PrsCnf/Blitzer:
906
|PrsCnf/KasieDC:
315
|8PM
|Levin:
573
|Newsroom:
628
|KasieDC:
258
|9PM
|FoxSpcl:
620
|Newsroom:
567
|News:
190
|10PM
|Hilton:
473
|Lemon:
591
|MTP:
152
|11PM
|Levin:
335
|Lemon:
577
|News:
112
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 2.405 | CNN: 1.766 | MSNBC: 1.091
Prime: FNC: 2.753 | CNN: 1.717 | MSNBC: 1.199
|FNC
|CNN
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Newsroom:
2.592
|Newsroom:
1.969
|News:
1.209
|5PM
|Rpt/PrsConf.:
3.688
|Blitzer/PrsConf.:
2.687
|Shptn/PrsConf.:
1.463
|6PM
|Prs Conf.:
5.098
|Prs. Conf:
3.200
|Prs. Conf:
1.678
|7PM
|PrsCnf/FNS:
3.658
|PrsCnf/Blitzer::
2.847
|PrsCnf/KasieDC:
1.546
|8PM
|Levin:
3.168
|Newsroom:
1.893
|KasieDC:
1.404
|9PM
|FoxSpcl:
2.908
|Newsroom:
1.610
|News:
1.236
|10PM
|Hilton:
2.184
|Lemon:
1.647
|MTP:
956
|11PM
|Levin:
1.390
|Lemon:
1.579
|News:
601