Sunday, March 29 Scoreboard: CNN Was Tops in Prime Time Among Adults 25-54

25-54 demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 532 | CNN: 522 | MSNBC: 208
Prime: FNC: 555 | CNN: 595  | MSNBC: 200

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM NewsHQ:
634		 Newsroom:
497		 News:
191
5PM Rpt/PrsConf:
872		 Blitzer/PrsConf:
668		 Shptn/PrsConf.:
218
6PM Prs Conf.:
1157		 Prs Conf.:
957		 Prs Conf.:
326
7PM PrsCnf/FNS:
896		 PrsCnf/Blitzer:
906		 PrsCnf/KasieDC:
315
8PM Levin:
573		 Newsroom:
628		 KasieDC:
258
9PM FoxSpcl:
620		 Newsroom:
567		 News:
190
10PM Hilton:
473		 Lemon:
591		 MTP:
152
11PM Levin:
335		 Lemon:
577		 News:
112

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC:  2.405 | CNN: 1.766 | MSNBC: 1.091
Prime: FNC: 2.753 | CNN: 1.717 | MSNBC: 1.199

FNC CNN MSNBC:
4PM Newsroom:
2.592		 Newsroom:
1.969		 News:
1.209
5PM Rpt/PrsConf.:
3.688		 Blitzer/PrsConf.:
2.687		 Shptn/PrsConf.:
1.463
6PM Prs Conf.:
5.098		 Prs. Conf:
3.200		 Prs. Conf:
1.678
7PM PrsCnf/FNS:
3.658		 PrsCnf/Blitzer::
2.847		 PrsCnf/KasieDC:
1.546
8PM Levin:
3.168		 Newsroom:
1.893		 KasieDC:
1.404
9PM FoxSpcl:
2.908		 Newsroom:
1.610		 News:
1.236
10PM Hilton:
2.184		 Lemon:
1.647		 MTP:
956
11PM Levin:
1.390		 Lemon:
1.579		 News:
601

 

