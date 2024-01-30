CNN | Fox News | MSNBC | Ratings

Sunday, Jan. 28 Scoreboard: CNN Primetime Inched Closer to Fox News in the Demo

By Mark Mwachiro 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 94| CNN: 61 | MSNBC: 45
Prime: FNC: 65 | CNN: 62 | MSNBC: 35

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
77		 N/rm Whtfld:
54		 Prime:
27
5PM Sat Night:
49		 N/rm Acosta:
50		 Sharpton:
28
6PM Jon Scott:
67		 N/rm Acosta:
66		 Capehart:
32
7PM Wknd Show:
60		 N/rm Acosta:
35		 Ayman:
22
8PM Levin:
74		 Whole Story:
44		 Ayman:
25
9PM Gowdy:
45		 Martha Stwt:
66		 Prime:
30
10PM Wknd Show:
77		 Martha Stwt:
76		 Psaki:
49
11PM Levin:
44		 Whole Story:
63		 Ayman:
39

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 912 | CNN: 406 | MSNBC: 421
Prime: FNC: 945 | CNN: 465 | MSNBC: 352

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
703		 N/rm Whtfld:
284		 Prime:
311
5PM Sat Night:
502		 N/rm Acosta:
371		 Sharpton:
353
6PM Jon Scott:
711		 N/rm Acosta:
397		 Capehart:
341
7PM Wknd Show:
777		 N/rm Acosta:
254		 Ayman:
271
8PM Levin:
1.007		 Whole Story:
396		 Ayman:
316
9PM Gowdy:
889		 Martha Stwt:
458		 Prime:
275
10PM Wknd Show:
940		 Martha Stwt:
540		 Psaki:
465
11PM Levin:
633		 Whole Story:
346		 Ayman:
359

 

