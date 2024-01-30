Sunday, Jan. 28 Scoreboard: CNN Primetime Inched Closer to Fox News in the Demo

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 94| CNN: 61 | MSNBC: 45
Prime: FNC: 65 | CNN: 62 | MSNBC: 35
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
77
|N/rm Whtfld:
54
|Prime:
27
|5PM
|Sat Night:
49
|N/rm Acosta:
50
|Sharpton:
28
|6PM
|Jon Scott:
67
|N/rm Acosta:
66
|Capehart:
32
|7PM
|Wknd Show:
60
|N/rm Acosta:
35
|Ayman:
22
|8PM
|Levin:
74
|Whole Story:
44
|Ayman:
25
|9PM
|Gowdy:
45
|Martha Stwt:
66
|Prime:
30
|10PM
|Wknd Show:
77
|Martha Stwt:
76
|Psaki:
49
|11PM
|Levin:
44
|Whole Story:
63
|Ayman:
39
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Advertisement
Total Day: FNC: 912 | CNN: 406 | MSNBC: 421
Prime: FNC: 945 | CNN: 465 | MSNBC: 352
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
703
|N/rm Whtfld:
284
|Prime:
311
|5PM
|Sat Night:
502
|N/rm Acosta:
371
|Sharpton:
353
|6PM
|Jon Scott:
711
|N/rm Acosta:
397
|Capehart:
341
|7PM
|Wknd Show:
777
|N/rm Acosta:
254
|Ayman:
271
|8PM
|Levin:
1.007
|Whole Story:
396
|Ayman:
316
|9PM
|Gowdy:
889
|Martha Stwt:
458
|Prime:
275
|10PM
|Wknd Show:
940
|Martha Stwt:
540
|Psaki:
465
|11PM
|Levin:
633
|Whole Story:
346
|Ayman:
359