Sunday, August 2 Scoreboard: CNN Is No. 1 Among Adults 25-54, Fox Remains No. 1 in Total Viewers

By A.J. Katz Comment

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 209 | CNN: 204 | MSNBC: 103
Prime: FNC: 199 | CNN: 247 | MSNBC: 107

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM NewsHQ:
219		 Newsroom:
248		 News:
110
5PM Futures:
207		 Newsroom:
221		 Sharpton:
86
6PM Report:
181		 Newsroom:
186		 News:
80
7PM FNSunday:
165		 Blitzer:
198		 KasieDC:
102
8PM Levin:
201		 Blitzer:
239		 KasieDC:
125
9PM Hilton:
210		 Blitzer:
268		 News:
96
10PM Gutfeld:
185		 WK Bell:
235		 MTP:
101
11PM Levin:
165		 SOTU:
124		 ReidOut:
81

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.272 | CNN: 919 | MSNBC: 748
Prime: FNC: 1.592 | CNN: 934 | MSNBC: 771

FNC CNN MSNBC:
4PM NewsHQ:
1.359		 Newsroom:
1.158		 News:
915
5PM Futures:
1.149		 Newsroom:
1.150		 Sharpton:
796
6PM Report:
1.105		 Newsroom:
867		 News:
677
7PM FNSunday:
1.017		 Blitzer:
890		 KasieDC:
758
8PM Levin:
1.933		 Blitzer:
979		 KasieDC:
962
9PM Hilton:
1.674		 Blitzer:
1.024		 News:
662
10PM Gutfeld:
1.168		 WK Bell:
799		 MTP:
690
11PM Levin:
868		 SOTU:
511		 ReidOut:
626

 

