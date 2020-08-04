Sunday, August 2 Scoreboard: CNN Is No. 1 Among Adults 25-54, Fox Remains No. 1 in Total Viewers

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 209 | CNN: 204 | MSNBC: 103
Prime: FNC: 199 | CNN: 247 | MSNBC: 107
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|NewsHQ:
219
|Newsroom:
248
|News:
110
|5PM
|Futures:
207
|Newsroom:
221
|Sharpton:
86
|6PM
|Report:
181
|Newsroom:
186
|News:
80
|7PM
|FNSunday:
165
|Blitzer:
198
|KasieDC:
102
|8PM
|Levin:
201
|Blitzer:
239
|KasieDC:
125
|9PM
|Hilton:
210
|Blitzer:
268
|News:
96
|10PM
|Gutfeld:
185
|WK Bell:
235
|MTP:
101
|11PM
|Levin:
165
|SOTU:
124
|ReidOut:
81
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.272 | CNN: 919 | MSNBC: 748
Prime: FNC: 1.592 | CNN: 934 | MSNBC: 771
|FNC
|CNN
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|NewsHQ:
1.359
|Newsroom:
1.158
|News:
915
|5PM
|Futures:
1.149
|Newsroom:
1.150
|Sharpton:
796
|6PM
|Report:
1.105
|Newsroom:
867
|News:
677
|7PM
|FNSunday:
1.017
|Blitzer:
890
|KasieDC:
758
|8PM
|Levin:
1.933
|Blitzer:
979
|KasieDC:
962
|9PM
|Hilton:
1.674
|Blitzer:
1.024
|News:
662
|10PM
|Gutfeld:
1.168
|WK Bell:
799
|MTP:
690
|11PM
|Levin:
868
|SOTU:
511
|ReidOut:
626