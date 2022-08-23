Sunday, Aug. 21 Scoreboard: Mark Levin Leads Fox News to Primetime Win

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.
25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 151 | CNN: 87 | MSNBC: 48
Prime: FNC: 140 | CNN: 98 | MSNBC: 36
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
118
|Newsroom:
76
|Sanders:
41
|5PM
|SunShow:
154
|Newsroom:
83
|Sharpton:
31
|6PM
|Report:
157
|Newsroom:
75
|Menendez:
43
|7PM
|Gowdy:
188
|Newsroom:
83
|Menendez:
32
|8PM
|Levin:
190
|Newsroom:
78
|Hasan:
31
|9PM
|Hilton:
138
|CNNSpclRprt:
97
|Hasan:
54
|10PM
|Grandmother:
91
|WK Bell:
120
|FldReport:
23
|11PM
|LifeLbrty:
103
|Utd Shdes:
73
|StoriesTell:
18
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.111 | CNN: 526 | MSNBC: 446
Prime: FNC: 1.470 | CNN: 646 | MSNBC: 446
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
652
|Newsroom:
524
|Sanders:
424
|5PM
|SunShow:
1.076
|Newsroom:
586
|Sharpton:
491
|6PM
|Report:
1.161
|Newsroom:
451
|Menendez:
519
|7PM
|Gowdy:
1.649
|Newsroom:
534
|Menendez:
469
|8PM
|Levin:
1.982
|Newsroom:
521
|Hasan:
478
|9PM
|Hilton:
1.340
|CNNSpclRprt:
722
|Hasan:
522
|10PM
|Grandmother:
1.089
|WK Bell:
694
|FldReport:
337
|11PM
|LifeLbrty:
816
|Utd Shdes:
435
|StoriesTell:
159