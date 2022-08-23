Ratings

Sunday, Aug. 21 Scoreboard: Mark Levin Leads Fox News to Primetime Win

By A.J. Katz 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 151 | CNN: 87 | MSNBC: 48
Prime: FNC: 140 | CNN: 98 | MSNBC: 36

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
118		 Newsroom:
76		 Sanders:
41
5PM SunShow:
154		 Newsroom:
83		 Sharpton:
31
6PM Report:
157		 Newsroom:
75		 Menendez:
43
7PM Gowdy:
188		 Newsroom:
83		 Menendez:
32
8PM Levin:
190		 Newsroom:
78		 Hasan:
31
9PM Hilton:
138		 CNNSpclRprt:
97		 Hasan:
54
10PM Grandmother:
91		 WK Bell:
120		 FldReport:
23
11PM LifeLbrty:
103		 Utd Shdes:
73		 StoriesTell:
18

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.111 | CNN: 526 | MSNBC: 446
Prime: FNC: 1.470 | CNN: 646 | MSNBC: 446

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
652		 Newsroom:
524		 Sanders:
424
5PM SunShow:
1.076		 Newsroom:
586		 Sharpton:
491
6PM Report:
1.161		 Newsroom:
451		 Menendez:
519
7PM Gowdy:
1.649		 Newsroom:
534		 Menendez:
469
8PM Levin:
1.982		 Newsroom:
521		 Hasan:
478
9PM Hilton:
1.340		 CNNSpclRprt:
722		 Hasan:
522
10PM Grandmother:
1.089		 WK Bell:
694		 FldReport:
337
11PM LifeLbrty:
816		 Utd Shdes:
435		 StoriesTell:
159

 

